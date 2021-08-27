NFL Proposes Testing Vaccinated Players Every 7 Days During the COVID-19 Wave; NFLPA wants to test daily





The NFL has proposed to increase its COVID-19 testing cadence for vaccinated players as cases rise across the country and multiple teams face case clusters that have sidelined prominent players and coaches this summer. The league wants to move testing for vaccinated players to once every seven days from once every 14 days, NFL attorney Larry Ferazani said in a media briefing Thursday. Players who are not fully vaccinated would be tested daily. The proposal requires approval from the NFL Players Association, which has insisted that all players — vaccinated and unvaccinated — be tested daily. “That is based on our very best … to create the safest possible environment for our players,” said Ferazani. In a statement to ESPN, the NFLPA stopped accepting the proposal: “The COVID environment is constantly changing and our success last year was not just based on collaboration, but more importantly, listening to our experts. It’s clear with what we’re doing. Knowing about the Delta variant and with what we’ve already seen at clubs, testing should be a bigger focus.” 2 Related As of Thursday, nearly 93% of NFL players have been at least partially vaccinated, according to Dr. Allen Sills, medical director of the NFL. The employees have been vaccinated almost 100% since the start of the training camp. Between August 1 and August 21, the league recorded 68 positive tests among all players and staff of 7,190 tests. About seven times as many unvaccinated players have tested positive as vaccinated players, per league data. Some teams have produced multiple positive tests at about the same time, most notably the Tennessee Titans, who are currently missing coach Mike Vrabel and quarterback Ryan Tannehill, among others. But Sills said none of those cases have been classified as “outbreaks” because there was no evidence of “continuous spread within the club on a widespread basis”. In one of those clusters, which Sills refused to identify, 38% of a team’s unvaccinated players were infected. One argument for increasing testing among vaccinated players is if they are found to be spreading the virus to teammates or even family members. When asked if that happened and prompted the proposal for more testing, Sills said, “It’s a complicated question to answer.” He acknowledged that the competition has “seen small clusters of positive cases among vaccinated individuals who share common exposure,” but said it was not clear which of that cluster had spread it to whom. The NFLPA’s commitment to testing all players on a daily basis is rooted in protocols adopted for the 2020 season, which were put in place and implemented before vaccines were available. However, Sills said the testing itself didn’t prevent outbreaks last season and other mitigation policies — including masking and avoiding in-person meetings and meals — proved more valuable. “People tend to focus on safety, and it’s very important that we realize that testing is not prevention,” Sills said. “Testing doesn’t stop someone from transmitting the virus. It’s part of our mitigation strategy, but it’s not the most important part. … Testing is clearly something that is useful and it can be useful, but we are trying to apply it in a focused and intelligent way and we try to test those people who are most at risk, and that’s what we will continue to recommend. But it’s not testing that will help us through this wave or the future of our season here.” ESPN’s Dan Graziano contributed to this report.

