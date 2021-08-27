Will Gus Malzahn and UCF Football make a great first impression to drive the program forward?





It’s year one for Head Coach Gus Malzahn as the new Head Coach of the Knights. As time goes by and the season quickly approaches, there is an incredible opportunity for immediate success on the pitch. More importantly, it’s a one-time season to use fantastic talent like Dillon Gabriel, Cole Schneider, Kalia Davis and Eriq Gilyard between a number of major players. If the Knights actually make it happen on the gridiron this season, i.e. at least reach a big bowling match, that will benefit the program in 2021 and beyond. To move the program forward in general is about earning money from alumni and boosters, and bringing in media revenue. Look, donations go up when you win, and so do the ratings. That’s just the way it works. UCF needs both categories to help keep the revenue flowing during and after the 2021 season. Winning will do that. Before we start, kudos to the UCF Athletic Department for revealing their football vision, as well as the following video, as game week kicks off. What is a great first impression for the actual UCF Football team? It’s a whole season of great football, and so much more extreme well-timed events announced by the athletics department because of the way the football program played. Which pieces of the puzzle now need to come together for UCF Football to crush any chance of making national headlines? Will the knights win 10 or more games? Given UCF’s talent level, this isn’t such a difficult schedule. It just isn’t. If UCF wants to play with the big boys, this has to be the kind of schedule that is looked at with respect, yet with the knowledge that there is no team on the schedule with more raw top talent. Aside from a string of serious injuries, anything less than a 10-win season should be considered a failure. UCF is simply superior to the majority of teams on the slate, and the groundwork laid in this off-season will also allow that talent to play at a high level. Grind them, can the UCF players pay off now? The UCF Football team has undergone a transformation with new strength and conditioning coach Chris Dawson. The applause behind the scenes from players and members of the UCF Football program proved numerous. There’s also the aspect of all the work in the hot Orlando son through spring training, summer conditioning, and fall camp. Now it’s time to show it off when September 2 comes and Boise State arrives in Orlando. Jaylon Robinson, wide receiver, UCF UCF Athletic Department Will UCF be Road Warriors? Overall win tally remains the #1 priority. That said, there’s nothing like going to another team’s home field and beating them so hard that members of the Knights roster watch the opposing team’s fans leave the stadium early. . That is the definition of dominance. With road games this season against Louisville (September 17) and Cincinnati (October 16), two teams that hold national cache, the Knights can catapult the football program forward with big wins. Yes, that literally means dominate. That is very difficult. No question. However, if UCF wants to mingle at the very highest levels of college football, dominating road victories is the quickest way to hit that plateau. How Many UCF Players Earn Postseason Awards? No set price, no set position, just let it play. If UCF makes it through the 2021 season with the kind of success that Inside The Knights expects, several Knights will earn All-AAC honors. Furthermore, at least some knights will be eligible for national recognition. This category returns to the previous category. If you want prizes, win big on the road. Not to mention it will be national television games. For a chance to seize the moment, winning at least one, if not both games, could really help change the national perception and trajectory of the UCF Football program, and allow multiple UCF players to claim prizes. earn after the season. Final Thoughts Everything is there to win big this season. The Knights also have a great long-term vision that will be propelled forward with a great season. It should come together for UCF during the 2021 season to maximize this unique opportunity and move the program forward. You can find me on Twitter @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation For UCF insights, college football news and recruiting information, visit my Youtube Channel, podcast, and Instagram. Like and subscribe! 