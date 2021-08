Bolstered by team chemistry and a new defense, Maryland hockey returns to action for the first time since 2019

(Courtesy of Maryland Athletics.)



Field hockey in the fall returns to College Park on Friday afternoons for the first time since 2019. Fans and non-conference opponents will also be back, bringing a sense of normalcy back to the No. 9-ranked Maryland hockey team. Facing a tight spring schedule, the Terps endured a disappointing spring season where they finished sixth in the Big Ten with an 8-7 record, lost in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament and ended their streak of 24 consecutive NCAA tournaments. We got some wins in the spring, said head coach Missy Meharg. We weren’t necessarily used to losing as many games as we did, so that was a little different. But we were also shy a lot of players. This year, however, the Terps are returning almost their entire team from last season and hope to bounce back with a revamped roster that has added four freshmen, including All-American forward Hope Rose. Rose, Princeton transfer Julianna Tornetta and captain Brooke DeBerdine are all current members of the US Women’s National Team and have all been named on the Big Tens Players to Watch List. Tornetta has scored 18 goals during her three-year spell at Princeton and appears to be a new threat to the Terps. Maryland opens the season on Friday at 3 PM against the University of Massachusetts Lowell River Hawks who went 7-5 last season. This is the first ever game between the two teams. Well what I expect [in the first game] is fast hockey, said Meharg. You’re going to see Brooke DeBerdine and Tornetta in the center creating so much more speed on and off the ball. Meharg has revamped the Terps defense and added a new center rear tandem from Taylor Mason and Maura Verleg. Sophomore Logan Anderson is also likely to see the field for the first time in her college career after suffering a broken thumb last season alongside Rayne Wright and Nathalie Fiechter in the rear, both of whom continue to improve. This year’s Terp squad has also made progress in team chemistry. A video on the Terps Field Hockey Instagram Story shows fellow teammates cheering on Riley Donnelly, Emma DeBerdine and Rose, all of whom are representing the US at the Junior Pan American Cup. All three will miss Terps’ opening weekend games. I think it was a really cool opportunity to see high-level hockey and it makes me even more proud of all three to be able to represent the American Mason. Like other touted Maryland Field Hockey teams of the past, excellent chemistry is central to the team’s success. But when it comes to this year’s roster, midfielder and vice-captain Kyler Greenwalt emphasizes that this team is very unique. It’s really important honestly, because when you have that band, I feel like you play so much better together, Greenwalt said. I really feel like this is the strongest bond the team has had in my five years here. We have a very good team this year. Related

