Shockers Open Volleyball Season at A-State Invite





WICHITA STATE (0-0) at the A-STATE INVITATIONAL

Jonesboro, Ark. / First National Bank Arena Friday, 10 a.m. CT // vs. Missouri State (0-0) // Live stats Friday, 5 p.m. CT // vs. UT Martin (0-0) // Live stats Saturday, 2 p.m. // at Arkansas State (0-0) // Live stats // ESPN+ Wichita State opens the 2021 season with three games at the A-State Invitational in Jonesboro, Ark. The Shockers take on Missouri State (10 a.m. CT) and UT Martin (5 p.m.) on Friday, then challenge host Arkansas State on Saturday afternoon from 2 p.m. CT. WSU will not have a radio broadcast, but fans can follow live scores all weekend on shockerstats.com and Saturday’s final against A-State will be broadcast on ESPN+, available live or on demand via the ESPN app. ESPN+ subscriptions cost $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year. Visit plus.espn.com for more information. WSU opens its September 17-18 home schedule with the annual Aspen Heights Shocker Volleyball Classic, featuring Creighton, South Dakota and Wyoming. Season ticket packages are on sale now, starting at just $55 for general admission for youth and seniors and $65 for adults. Fans can call the Shocker Ticket Office at 316-978-FANS or visit goshockers.com/tickets to purchase. THE SHOCKS, IN BRIEF: WSU set a 9-8 record in the shortened 2020-21 spring season and placed fourth in the American’s Western Division.

The Shockers will be selected eighth from 11 teams in 2021.

WSU returns five starters, including sophomore outside hitter Sophia Rohling , a first team pick for all conferences last spring and a first teamer for the preseason this fall. She hit .270 and averaged a team-high 3.09 kills-per-set.

, a first team pick for all conferences last spring and a first teamer for the preseason this fall. She hit .270 and averaged a team-high 3.09 kills-per-set. First year MB/RS Natalie Foster played sparingly in the first half of last season, but was one of the team’s most prolific players down the line, scoring a team-best .342 in 30 sets. She registered seven or more kills in each of her last six games.

played sparingly in the first half of last season, but was one of the team’s most prolific players down the line, scoring a team-best .342 in 30 sets. She registered seven or more kills in each of her last six games. 18 of the 20 players on the roster are listed as freshmen (14) or sophomores (4). An extra season awarded because of COVID-19 comes into play, but the Shockers are light on experience nonetheless. Only four players have more than two years of playing experience at the Division I level: Rohling, sophomore setter Kayce Litsau , red shirt sophomore Brylee Kelly and sophomore libero Lily Liekweg .

, red shirt sophomore and sophomore libero . Litzau was the only Shocker to appear in all 66 sets last season. She also led the team in assists (375) and service aces (20).

Liekweg took over as libero late in the 2020 season and her 179 digs rank among the top of the returning Shockers.

WSU led the American Athletic Conference in the fewest blocks from opponents (1.71 per set) last spring.

The Shockers also ranked second in opponent’s success rate, limiting enemies to a paltry 0.164. Only national champion UCF (.163) was better. It was an area that had plagued the WSU teams for the previous two years. The Shockers ranked 10th out of 12 teams in that category in 2019 (.235) after finishing last in 2018 (.235). THE COACH: Chris Lamb , WSU wins all-time leader (445-205, .685), begins its 22nd season on the sidelines.

, WSU wins all-time leader (445-205, .685), begins its 22nd season on the sidelines. Lamb begins the season as one of only 24 active Division I head coaches to have won more than two-thirds of their games and racked up more than 400 victories.

The 2017 National Team Coach of the Year led the Shockers to 11 NCAA tournaments, culminating in a run to the 2012 Sweet 16.

WSU has captured seven conference titles under Lamb’s watch, most recently in 2017, finishing the American Athletic Conference game with a perfect 20-0 mark. SCNE SETTERS: WSU is 14-7 in season openers under Lamb with four straight wins.

The Shockers opened 8-0 last season after starting 2-0 in 2019, 4-0 in 2018 and 7-0 in 2017.

Despite the relatively short travel distance, this weekend marks the second time a WSU volleyball team will play a game in the Natural State. The only other visit came in September 2003 (a four-set loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville). WSU-ARKANSAS STATE SERIES: WSU is 3-0 all-time against the Red Wolves. The teams last met 28 years ago in Wichita (October 29, 1993) with the Shockers prevailing in five sets. WSU also posted neutral court victories in 1987 (Norman, Okla.) and 1988 (St. Louis, Mo.).

Chris Lamb has never dealt with A-State, but is very familiar with its head coach. Santiago Restrepo played 14 seasons in Oklahoma (2004-17). The Shockers won five of their six encounters with the Sooners, their only setback being the first round of the 2010 NCAA tournament. SCOUTING A-STATE: A-State went 8-10 last spring, including 8-8 against opponents of Sun Belt (all from the Western Division). The Red Wolves’ only non-conference action was a pair of sweeps in early April in Kansas.

The Red Wolves are third in the SBC West preseason poll (after finishing fourth last spring) behind defending champions Texas State and UT Arlington.

Kendahl Davenport, a second-team squad for all conferences last spring, was one of the nation’s top blockers with a total of 87 and a school record of 1.45 per set. She had at least five blocks in 11 of the team’s 18 games and hit a team-best .321. WSU-MISSOURI STATE SERIES: The Shockers will meet their former Missouri Valley Conference rival for the second straight season. WSU defeated the Bears in Springfield on January 24 of this year in a game that lasted the full five sets. Sophia Rohling led the way with 13 kills and seven blocks, and Kayce Litsau scored a double-double with 22 assists and 12 counts to go with five service aces.

led the way with 13 kills and seven blocks, and scored a double-double with 22 assists and 12 counts to go with five service aces. WSU and MSU were conferees for 34 years (1983-91 in the Gateway Conference and 1992-2016 in the MVC). The Shockers moved to the American Athletic Conference prior to the 2017 campaign.

The Bears lead the all-time series 44-30, but the Shockers have won 11 of their last 13 encounters.

Lamb is 24-17 against Missouri State and 1-0 against head coach Steven McRoberts. SCOUTING MISSOURI STATE: The Bears were voted fourth in a tightly curated preseason MVC poll. Each of the top six teams earned between 68 and 79 poll points.

MSU returns nearly the entire cast of a team that finished 11-5 in MVC play last spring and 15-7 overall.

MSU is led by First Team All-Valley pick Amelia Flynn, a 6-0 senior outside hitter who averaged 3.74 kills per set in 2020-21 and has more than 1,000 career kills in total.

McRoberts was hired in January 2000 after stints at Lubbock Christian (1997-2003), Central Arkansas (2005-11), Tulsa (2011-14) and Ole Miss (2014-19). The Shockers had never met him before their January win in Springfield last season. WSU-UT MARTIN SERIES: The teams have never met on the volleyball court.

UTM is one of five schools on WSU’s 2021 schedule that Lamb has never faced, along with Arkansas State, California Baptist, Delaware, and Kent State. Shocker’s head coach has beaten 117 different schools in his 21-plus seasons. SCOUTING MARTIN: UTM went 6-10 last spring while playing exclusively against the Ohio Valley Conference league.

Returning each of their top five forwards, the Skyhawks are voted sixth in the 10-team OVC’s preseason poll.

Junior outside hitter Logan Wallick, a first-team All-OVC pick of the first season who averaged 3.02 kills per set last season — began her career at Fort Hays State (2017).

Head coach Jaclynn Wilson has set a career record of 62-110 in six previous years at UTM. NEXT ONE: The Shockers head to Brookings, SD this Friday and Saturday for the SDSU Invite, where they face California Baptist (September 3, 1:00 PM) and Montana (September 3, 5:00 PM) and host South Dakota State (September 3). 4 p.m.).

