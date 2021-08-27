Girls tennis: Group 1 teams to watch, 2021





FAVORITE: Glen Rock Glen Rock is consistently at or near the top of its section. The Panthers went 12-2 to the Northeast Region D Finals in 2020. Glen Rock has won two Group 1 titles (2000/2001) and last made the Group 1 final in 2019. Senior Allie Eisenberg is back for her senior season. She was named Second Team All-Group 1 a year ago and will once again lead the way. Julie Scotti will most likely move to the second single from the third. A year ago they went 16-5 together. Alyssa Serebrenik, Jamie Luo, Mikayla Kim and Rachel Hillman all saw action last season as well. Luo was a third-team All-Group 1 pick in doubles. Watch out for Park Ridge, Kinnelon or Cresskill here. Park Ridge and Kinnelon have very strong first singles players in their fourth year. Cresskill can deal damage on doubles. Candidates: Cresskill, Kinnelon, Sussex Tech, Park Ridge, Pompton Lakes FAVORITE: mountain lakes The Lakes topped the table a year ago, finishing 9-0 in the shortened season. They ended their season winning the Northwest Region C title. Seven of their wins were 5-0 games. Mountain Lakes will have to replace the starting first doubles duo from a year ago, but the first singles Ilana Siegel is back, as well as second singles Megan Matkiwsky, third singles Elaine Wu and second singles Katie Kotak and Katya Furlender. This time, Dasha Furlender, Katya’s younger sister, appears to have a role, possibly in the doubles. The same goes for Manasvi Shah. The two have high UTR ratings for doubles. Mountain Lakes looks like it could be a strong challenger for the overall Group 1 crown this year. Candidates: Verona, Glen Ridge, Rutherford FAVORITE: New Providence Last season was odd for many reasons due to COVID, but for New Providence, it lost every regular season game against Union County’s upper echelon, only to sweep through the playoffs and win the Central East Region D tournament. Durga Venkatsesan returns to first place in singles for her senior season. She was a Third Team All-Group 1 squad in 2020. Kate Ure and Emma Eure also return in doubles. They were Second Team All-Group 1. Georgia Burkitt and Emi Goswami are also back in second doubles. With two singles spots still open, it wouldn’t be surprising if one of the aforementioned doubles moves up this season. Maria Armenciu is also in contention. Lily Liu is also a freshman to watch. The Pioneers recently won the Group 1 Championships in 2014 and 2016 and two more in 2007 and 2008. After a couple of lesser seasons, they finished the season strong in 2020 and are on the rise towards 2021. Candidates: Metuchen, Johnson, Point Pleasant Beach, Highland Park, New Egypt FAVORITE: Schalick It was an exciting race last season between Gateway, Pennsville and Schalick. Gateway eventually won for the Southwest Region D title, but the Gators were packed with seniors. Schalick gets one of the best players in South Jersey back in senior Molly Jespersen. She is approaching 100 career wins. Jespersen was a Second Team All-Group 1 pick a year ago. Other than her, Kyleigh Carty, Rachael Irizarry, Sarah Little and Julia Nitz are other starts that are back. Irizarry will probably go to the second single from the third. Carty, Little, Nitz and Grace ONeill all have the chance to play singles too. This is one of the more balanced sections, so it wouldn’t be surprising if another team won. Candidates: Gateway, Middle Township, Woodstown, Pennsville Contact Chris Nalwasky at: [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisNalwasky.

