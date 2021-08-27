Coach Graham Reid puts new goals in his sights after Indian men’s hockey team’s success in Tokyo – Sports News, Firstpost





India’s men’s hockey team won bronze at the Tokyo Games earlier this month, ending 41 years of waiting for a medal in the sport.

Archival image of Graham Reid. AFP

New Delhi: With a historic Olympic bronze medal under its belt, the Indian men’s hockey team sees several milestones in the coming years, with preparations to begin next month, head coach Graham Reid said Friday. The team won bronze at the Tokyo Games earlier this month, ending 41 years of waiting for a medal in the sport. Speaking of the roadmap ahead, Reid said: “We’ve reached some milestones in terms of competitions that are ahead of us now. We’ve got Asian Games, FIH Pro League, Commonwealth Games, Hockey World Cup in 2023 and then the Olympics.” from Paris the following year. “So the milestones have been set, but how to prepare between those milestones will be decided in the next month,” said Reid on Hockey India’s podcast series ‘Hockey Te Charcha’. The Australian said he will take feedback from the players in the future and analyze what other teams have been up to. “We also have to sit down and analyze all the games from the Olympics and see what the other teams have been up to because you never get the time to do that in the middle of a tournament, when the focus is only limited on the next opponent. “We also need to get feedback from our players on what they think are the skills they need to work on in the future, and we definitely need to accelerate our learning to be consistently among the best teams in the world. Reid had won a silver medal as a player for Australia at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics. However, earning bronze as head coach is among his most impressive achievements. The Indian team’s schedule was negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but Reid believes that the long time the team spent together in SAI Bengaluru’s camp eventually brought the players closer together and shaped their character as a group. “I kept telling the team that the adversity and resilience they shared together will come forward and unite them when the chips run out. “Look at the bronze medal match. We were down 1-3, it would have been very easy to give up and admit it’s not our day, but we didn’t. We have united us and showed a wonderful example of fighting back and taking the next step from that position, Reid said. Speaking of the setback in the second game of the Tokyo Olympics, when India lost 1-7 to Australia, Reid said: “Since day one I have tried to instill a next thing mentality in the team. After a disappointing result, you can’t get caught up in thinking about what you could have done. “The next thing to do is the most important thing. You can change the future, but not the past. So after the disappointing result against Australia, we drew a line in the sand before going to the Olympic village and decided not to think.” no longer on the result. The group responded very well to that approach. From then on, our full focus was on delivering a good run of results and that’s exactly what we managed to do.”

