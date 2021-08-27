Steamboat Hockey Classic holds a celebrity hockey game on Saturday





The seventh annual Steamboat Hockey Classic brings in some of the big names from the NHL and NWHL for a celebrity charity hockey game this Saturday night. (Courtesy of Steamboat Hockey Classic)

This weekend, the seventh annual Steamboat Hockey Classic brings NHL and NWHL players to Steamboat Springs for a celebrity hockey charity game. The likes of Curtis McElhinney, Eddie Lack and Jose Charbonneau will be in attendance and joining forces with local coaches and hockey players to take part in a game at the Howelsen Ice Arena Saturday night. In addition, some big names from the National Womens Hockey League will be in attendance, including Dani Rylan, who founded the league. Also in attendance are Olympic silver medalist Erika Lawler and Hayley Moore, the president of the Boston Pride of the National Women’s Hockey League and the vice president of hockey operations for the American Hockey League. The match kicks off at 7pm on Saturday, but the festivities kick off at 4pm with a tailgate and meet and greet. The weekend started on Thursday with a youth hockey camp that was given by some former pros. On Friday there is a charity golf tournament at Haymaker. The Steamboat Hockey Classic also partnered with the Free Summer Concert Series to provide a VIP experience. For a full program of events, visit SteamboatHockeyClassic.com/schedule . Proceeds go to the Steamboat Springs Youth Hockey Association. To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email [email protected] or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the work of Steamboat Pilot & Today possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver high-quality, locally relevant journalism. Now, more than ever, your support is critical to helping us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and its impact locally. Every contribution, no matter how big or small, will make a difference. Each donation will be used solely for the development and creation of a larger coverage. To donate



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.steamboatpilot.com/sports/steamboat-hockey-classic-holds-celebrity-charity-hockey-game-saturday/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos