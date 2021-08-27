Sports
How Utah-born Jaxson Dart Became USC’s Backup Quarterback
Jaxson Dart is QB2 for USC.
The Utah native who saw his recruiting profile skyrocket during a record-setting senior season at Corner Canyon High last year was named the Trojans backup QB for the season opener, USC coach Clay Helton announced Thursday.
Dart beat another real freshman, Miller Moss, for the reserve job.
If you go into the San Jose State game right, you’ll have Kedon (Slovis) as the No. 1 quarterback. Jaxson as the No. 2 and Miller as the No. 3, each trying to prepare as best they can, in their minds to be a starter and prepare as a starter, Helton told reporters during a video press conference. All the kids handled it extremely well, like pros, like I knew they would, and progressing well.
Helton said he would release the depth chart next week, ahead of the USC’s opener against defending Mountain West Conference champion San Jose State on Sept. 4.
Both Dart and Moss, who were preparing for Bishop Alemany High in Los Angeles, were four-star recruits who enrolled in the 2021 Trojans recruiting class and entered the program as early enrollees.
Slovis, a junior, has been a USC starter for the past two seasons, throwing for 5,423 yards with 47 TDs and 16 interceptions in his career, going 12-5 as a starter. He was named after the Preseason All-Pac-12 First Team and is on the waiting list for several national university awards.
You’re talking about three elite quarterbacks in that room. I think three professional quarterback guys will develop and develop quickly, Helton said.
As to what gave Dart the edge to become the backup, the coach added later, where Jaxson had a bit of an edge was in live action. That’s how it was judged. When the ball was dropped in scrimmage like atmospheres or live action, that was what I had to see. And he was a little more productive in those situations than Miller.
Obviously both guys are elite, both guys will continue to compete. I’ve talked to both of them, Miller has a chip on your shoulder and will continue to compete. Jaxson, join us to hold the track.
Dart was the 2020 Deseret News Mr. Football and earned Gatorade National Player of the Year honors after leading Corner Canyon to the 6A state football title last season while throwing 67 touchdowns for 4,691 yards and a single season state record, to just four interceptions. Dart transferred his senior year to Corner Canyon after playing at Roy High for three years.
Dart went into the spring ball and had an advantage over Moss because he was able to play a fall season in Utah last year, while Moss and the state of California didn’t play a fall season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dart said the year at Corner Canyon helped him prepare for his freshman season at USC.
I think it has given me a lot of confidence. In my senior year I was able to go to Corner Canyon where the attack was much more open and best suited my abilities. And I feel there are so many similarities with the offense here, Dart said earlier in the fall camp, per USCFfootball.com. So I think, as everything has played out in my favor, just, you know, being a little more comfortable with this style of attack. And no, I definitely got lucky with Corner Canyon, because I had such a strong base and a great core of players, and connections with kids. So I’m just going to try to pass that on.
Darts replacement at Corner Canyon, Devin Brown, is also a USC commitment. Brown was transferred from Arizona to the Chargers for his senior season and is rated as a four-star prospect and the number 8 QB prospect in the country in the 247 Sports Composite Leaderboards.
Sources
2/ https://www.deseret.com/2021/8/26/22643204/utah-native-jaxson-dart-will-be-usc-backup-quarterback-corner-canyon-miller-moss-kedon-slovis
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]