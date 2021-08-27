How Utah-born Jaxson Dart Became USC’s Backup Quarterback

Jaxson Dart is QB2 for USC.

The Utah native who saw his recruiting profile skyrocket during a record-setting senior season at Corner Canyon High last year was named the Trojans backup QB for the season opener, USC coach Clay Helton announced Thursday.

Dart beat another real freshman, Miller Moss, for the reserve job.

If you go into the San Jose State game right, you’ll have Kedon (Slovis) as the No. 1 quarterback. Jaxson as the No. 2 and Miller as the No. 3, each trying to prepare as best they can, in their minds to be a starter and prepare as a starter, Helton told reporters during a video press conference. All the kids handled it extremely well, like pros, like I knew they would, and progressing well.

Helton said he would release the depth chart next week, ahead of the USC’s opener against defending Mountain West Conference champion San Jose State on Sept. 4.

Both Dart and Moss, who were preparing for Bishop Alemany High in Los Angeles, were four-star recruits who enrolled in the 2021 Trojans recruiting class and entered the program as early enrollees.

Slovis, a junior, has been a USC starter for the past two seasons, throwing for 5,423 yards with 47 TDs and 16 interceptions in his career, going 12-5 as a starter. He was named after the Preseason All-Pac-12 First Team and is on the waiting list for several national university awards.

You’re talking about three elite quarterbacks in that room. I think three professional quarterback guys will develop and develop quickly, Helton said.

Where Jaxson (Dart) had a bit of an edge was in live action. That’s how it was judged. When the ball was dropped in scrimmage like atmospheres or live action, that was what I had to see. And he was slightly more productive than Miller (Moss) in those situations. USC coach Clay Helton, on the Trojans backup QB competition

Obviously both guys are elite, both guys will continue to compete. I’ve talked to both of them, Miller has a chip on your shoulder and will continue to compete. Jaxson, join us to hold the track.

Dart was the 2020 Deseret News Mr. Football and earned Gatorade National Player of the Year honors after leading Corner Canyon to the 6A state football title last season while throwing 67 touchdowns for 4,691 yards and a single season state record, to just four interceptions. Dart transferred his senior year to Corner Canyon after playing at Roy High for three years.

Dart went into the spring ball and had an advantage over Moss because he was able to play a fall season in Utah last year, while Moss and the state of California didn’t play a fall season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dart said the year at Corner Canyon helped him prepare for his freshman season at USC.

I think it has given me a lot of confidence. In my senior year I was able to go to Corner Canyon where the attack was much more open and best suited my abilities. And I feel there are so many similarities with the offense here, Dart said earlier in the fall camp, per USCFfootball.com. So I think, as everything has played out in my favor, just, you know, being a little more comfortable with this style of attack. And no, I definitely got lucky with Corner Canyon, because I had such a strong base and a great core of players, and connections with kids. So I’m just going to try to pass that on.

Darts replacement at Corner Canyon, Devin Brown, is also a USC commitment. Brown was transferred from Arizona to the Chargers for his senior season and is rated as a four-star prospect and the number 8 QB prospect in the country in the 247 Sports Composite Leaderboards.