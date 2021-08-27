Vols makes cut for 2023 five-star Atlanta area DE





Earlier this week, Tennessee Football got one step closer to scoring a commitment from the top defensive lineman in the 2022 class. Now the Vols could be lining up for the best defensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting class. The Vols made the top 12 for Lebbeus Overton in the Atlanta defensive line. A five-star across the board from Alpharetta, Georgia, who attends Milton High School in Fulton County, Overton is the No. 1 overall ranked player in the country on both 247Sports and ESPN. On Rivals, he is still a top 10 player, a top two defensive side and the No. 1 ranked player in the state of Georgia. Joining Tennessee football on Overton’s list are the Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, Clemson Tigers, Florida Gators, LSU Tigers, North Carolina Tar Heels, Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas A&M Aggies, Oklahoma Sooners, USC Trojans, and Kentucky Wildcats. He announced the schools on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon. Top 12 ️❤️ Reply to @AtHawkeye pic.twitter.com/qwJ3GnAw4G — Lebbeus Thomas Overton (@LebbeusO) August 25, 2021 Listed as a strong defensive side on Rivals, a defensive lineman on 247Sports and just a defensive side on ESPN, Overton stands between 6’3″ and 6’5″ and weighs in the range of 260 to 265 pounds. If Tim Banks goes to a nickel-heavy 4-3 base defense, Overton would definitely be on the line if he commits to UT. One advantage of the Vols is the fact that Overton is from the same place that legendary Vols quarterback Joshua Dobbs hails from. Dobbs is probably a household name there, and that could certainly help with the Vols as they continue to chase him. Given many of the upcoming departures this year, including Matthew Butler and LaTrell Bumphus, Overton would be a great pickup on the road. Defensive targets like him will be a bounty to Josh Heupel’s program, so he needs as many as he can get. Currently, 247Sports Crystal Ball’s only prediction is that OU Overton will land with an average confidence interval of five. OU and Alabama are equal for the favorites to land him on the Rivals Future Cast, while OU is the favorite of some on the Rivals Fan Future Cast. However, it is still very early and there will probably be many more predictions about him later. As a result, Tennessee football has plenty of time to make amends with Overton, and just being on his radar is a good start for them.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://allfortennessee.com/2021/08/26/tennessee-football-lebbeus-overton-top-12/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos