Swampscott mans tennis lessons for the disabled a labor of love

MARBLEHEAD On a Sunday afternoon in late July, the rain stopped just enough for Gabriella Foley, 30, of Swampscott and others with disabilities to take their weekly tennis lesson from Matthew Jacobs outside on the courts of the Jewish Community Centers.

While she was busy with her lesson, Foley declared that she was the queen of tennis!

Since last September, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Foley and three other adults with disabilities who receive services through Danvers-based human services agency Northeast Arc have been offered free tennis lessons from Jacobs, 23, of Swampscott.

Jacobs volunteered his time to not only coach the group on their forehand, backhand and serve during 45-minute classes, but invite them to socialize, which he said was particularly difficult for this population during the pandemic.

This is an easy sport to keep your distance, Jacobs said, and just be outside. The group, he said, was passionate and regardless of the weather, two or three showed up on Sunday afternoon.

He was wonderful, said Peter Cuffe when his daughter, Mary Cuffe, 26, of Marblehead took part in the group lesson on July 25, which also included Jacob Yellin, son of Marcy and Ben Yellin of Swampscott. Ben Yellin said his son also participates in Special Olympics tennis.

Absolutely the best, said Phyllis Foley. Her daughter has been with the JCC since she was 3 years old and participates in recreation programs offered by Northeast Arc.

Mary Cuffes’ father said she has been involved with Northeast Arc for a long time, working with people with intellectual and developmental disabilities from a young age.

The parents said Jacobs has a knack for working with the group and keeps them energized.

But this lesson was also a bittersweet lesson for them, as it was the penultimate before Jacobs left for California for a new job.

It was a lifesaver for them, said Suzanne Ryan, Northeast Arcs director of volunteer services. Ryan knew Jacobs because he joined her a few summers ago and offered to teach those in the Arcs STEP program for a short while while he was still in college.

They offered some lessons on the tennis courts at Danvers High, but the program was limited due to transportation issues.

Last summer, Jacobs again reached out to Ryan to offer his services.

He contacted me and said: What do you think about this? Let’s keep it small, we’re in the midst of COVID, Ryan said.

We just thought it would be a great opportunity to get it going again, and there wasn’t much going on for COVID, Jacobs said, so we thought it might be fun to get it going again for fun .

Jacobs said he came up with the idea of ​​starting the group up again after teaching some tennis lessons to Jacob Yellin and the clocks went off and then it was fun because I wanted to socialize, they wanted to socialize. It had been so short in the summer that I had done it, [and it] was nice to get it a bit where it was pretty consistent every sunday kind.

Ryan said she has contacted several families who may be interested and that the group has obtained approval from the JCC through Andrew Dalton, director of membership operations.

Last September they started the lessons on the outdoor courts and in December Jacobs managed to gain time in the indoor gym.

After the holidays it was quiet for a while, but since then they have continued with the lessons. Matt even got his sister, Gillian Jacobs, 16, an incoming junior at Swampscott High, to help out.

We just love him, Ryan said. We just love this guy.

When Gabriella Foley was asked what she thought of Jacobs teaching her tennis, she said, Good, and that she was sorry to see him leave. The best coach, she said.

Mary Cuffe said Jacobs is a good guy, you know, and it’s hard when asked if Jacobs is going to California.

It’s great, Jacob Yellin said of the tennis lessons at Jacobs.

I’ve always enjoyed working with that group and being with that group, Jacobs said. And I think I get a lot out of it, they get a lot out of it, and I think during COVID, especially for this age group, it’s pretty easily overlooked in terms of programming and things like that.

Jacobs graduated from Swampscott High in 2016 and graduated in 2020 from Claremont McKenna College in Claremont, California, east of Los Angeles, where he had a double major in economics and psychology and where he also played tennis.

I’m a tennis guy, I guess, and then I just came back and taught tennis here in the summer, and it all fell into place for this group, Jacobs said.

All good things come to an end as Jacobs moves to San Francisco to take up consulting work. The group planned a popsicle party for the last class with him.

Jacobs said it’s hard to leave the group behind, but his sister hopes to keep them together, perhaps by doing something other than tennis, which she doesn’t play. Jacobs is optimistic about seeing the group for impromptu get-togethers when he visits over the holidays.

Jacobs said he felt like he’d accomplished what he wanted to do because they like each other and they’re having fun and socializing, which is way more important than the tennis, Jacobs said.