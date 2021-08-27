Social media presence has helped new assistant coach for men’s hockey Manastersky

SCHENECTADIE With the Curry College men’s Division III hockey season canceled last season due to the new coronavirus pandemic, head coach TJ Manastersky had something to do to pass his time and keep his mind sharp.

Manastersky decided to immerse his skates in the world of social media. He started the website tjmanastersky.com, which has links to a blog, his Coaching Project podcast, a newsletter, and a YouTube channel.

Manastersky was named Union College’s new assistant coach for men’s hockey by head coach Rick Bennett on June 1. He replaces Jason Tapp, who left the program after the 2019-20 season to join Dartmouth.

You can use social media as a tool, Manastersky said in a recent interview with The Daily Gazette. What I found is that it is also a great way to learn. What started for me to get into some of those media stuff was when the pandemic hit. I always had these thoughts that I might do a podcast, and I’ve always enjoyed writing. I was an English major in college [at SUNY Oswego]. A year and a half ago, I had a little more time to spare when the pandemic really hit.

As he progressed with social media, Manastersky discovered a few things about himself.

So I started very small. I thought, Hey, this would be a fun thing to do, Manastersky said. My first few interviews were with some friends of mine. I wrote a few things. I found that some amazing things came out of it. One was that I learned a lot. When you write a story, you need to bring a lot of clarity about whatever that thought is. It really forces you to dig deeper into what your thoughts and your philosophies are. You have this idea in your head when you have to put it on paper and then try to share it with people in the public space, you have to think about that for a moment and clarify it.

With the podcast you get very interesting conversations with interesting people and you learn. Those were the things that came out that were excellent.

Another aspect Manastersky discovered about social media that surprised him was the relationships he developed.

The people I know now through various cobwebs of connections and offshoots of doing this sort of thing were truly remarkable. I enjoyed that, Manastersky said. And it also helped me recruit when I was in Curry College.

Manastersky hopes to combine his time on social media with his responsibilities at Union.

As life returns to normal and your schedule fills up with the other things your job is, your time is a little tighter, Manastersky said. I also learned that some things can be automated and that you can be a little more efficient. I have no idea where it’s going. I imagine I will continue in one form or another. I really enjoyed the newsletter aspect of it once a month, putting out something to people who have subscribed and just building communities and relationships with people was a lot of fun.

Bennett is impressed by Manastersky’s social media presence.

I think it’s important, Bennett said. I think it’s clear here. It’s up to us. It is the business of the future. If TJ teaches us things, some new tricks, I think that is [good].

Manastersky was 28 when he took over from Curry in 2012-13. He was Curry’s head coach for nine seasons. He suggested a 113-82-19 file. The colonels reached berths in all four Commonwealth Coast Conference (CCC) tournaments (they entered the conference in 2016-17 after playing in the ECAC Northeast), and seven post-season appearances in eight seasons in total. Manastersky was named CCC Coach of the Year in 2018-19, when he led the Colonels to a 16-7-3 record, including a 13-2-1 run in the last 16 games of the regular season.

This wasn’t the first time Manastersky applied for a position at Union. Bennett said Manastersky returned his resume in 2011 after Bennett replaced Nate Leaman as head coach.

I was actually cleaning up the office [recently], and his resume was there, Bennett said. It was interesting. And he was also very consistent. He reached out five years ago to come and talk about hockey. He came here, we went into the video room and talked about hockey all day. I’ve always had a good relationship with him and kept in touch, especially after he came here on campus to talk about shopping.

Manastersky is looking forward to his role at Union.

The Division I thing is fun, Manastersky said. Working with the top players is exciting.

Categories: School Sports, Sports