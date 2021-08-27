Sports
Best Quotes from WKU Football 2021 Fall Camp Interviews
“Honestly, if I gave you negative news, you should be concerned. Right now I’m very positive, I like where we are. They’ve completely taken over the system and there’s no either, and or but. “Offensive line coach Stephen Hamby, August 25 (FULL INTERVIEW)
“This year, many of us feel like many have something to prove this off-season. Many of us tried to prove something to ourselves and become another great competitor in this conference.” Offensive tackle Cole Spencer, August 25 (FULL INTERVIEW)
“While I was away I’ve watched this program grow year after year, and I thought it was a great opportunity to come back and support my hometown. Coach Helton gave me a chance and I really appreciate it. I’m happy to be at home with my family and friends, I think it’s going to be a great experience.” run back Jamale Carothers, August 24 (FULL INTERVIEW)
“It feels really good to be back in town. I have a lot of friends and family here so they will definitely support me and support me. I just want to come and contribute to the team and do what I can to help.” Wide receiver DeAngelo Wilson, August 24 (FULL INTERVIEW)
“I love playing with Bailey. He’s a dawg, man, a real marksman. You know we all love blocking for that guy. It’s going to be a fun year.” Attacking Guard Boo Wilson, August 18 (FULL INTERVIEW)
“Everyone is open to our system, everyone loves it. Everyone loves scoring points and we are going to do that this year. Everyone has really taken the initiative to learn the attack, study it and come out of it every day and better and that’s all you can ask for. As I’ve said so many times, I’m very excited.” quarterback Bailey Zappe, August 18 (FULL INTERVIEW)
“I’m really excited about the youth of this team and all those new faces coming together with the guys the coaching staff had before.” Offensive Coordinator Zach Kittley, August 14 (FULL INTERVIEW)
“I think both sides are fighting really hard, guys are fighting for jobs. When that level of competition is at stake, you see a lot of guys trying to play a lot. So everything has been really good so far.” Defensive Coordinator Maurice Crum, August 14 (FULL INTERVIEW)
“Everything is going well, security is picking it up. We have a new face in Caleb Oliver and many returnees are coming in. They all show their improvements with their bodies and speed over the summer, and only their progress and knowledge of the defense has been really good. Andy LaRussa, August 13 (FULL INTERVIEW)
“Those attacking guys are the real deal; to be honest, they’re the real deal. Our quarterback does what he wants. Bailey is my man; we go back and forth all the time. That kind of offense if a guy can control when he wants to take out a defense. So we have to be a strong and smart defense to counter someone so smart. We’re going to have a big attack this year and I’m ready to see what those guys can do.” Antwon Kincade, August 13 (FULL INTERVIEW)
“I always put pressure on myself, just because Devon Key is a high standard. He is a great model to care for. We are still in touch, I always call and text him about the plays.” Safety AJ Brathwaite Jr., August 13 (FULL INTERVIEW)
“I think we have a very disciplined group. They run hard, they listen and just try to get these players in a certain mindset. Come here every day, be tough, play smart, play physical, play fast, play to the end , try to get them to do that every day. In general, I like the group. I tell them every day that we are the standard, when we come out, we set the standard.” Running back coach Carlos Locklyn, 10 August (FULL INTERVIEW)
“When I got here I was ready to work. I try to show up to meetings 10 minutes early with a notebook ready to work.” run back Adam Cofield, 10 August (FULL INTERVIEW)
“I feel like we work pretty well whether it’s passing or running things. Coach Lock has been preaching to us from day one whether it’s 10 or one carry to maximize every carry and every chance. So I have Dealing with the schedule we have the coaches will put us in the right position to be successful.” run back CJ Jones, 10 August (FULL INTERVIEW)
“The biggest difference this year is my position coach. As a group I think we have the best position coach.” run back Noah Whittington, 10 August (FULL INTERVIEW)
“The beauty of our room is that we have depth, it requires each of them to come out on this field daily and give the best of themselves. Because if you come here and don’t have a great day, there’s a guy right behind you It’s about getting replays and evaluations and that’s our process at the moment.” Coach external receivers Josh Crawford, August 7 (FULL INTERVIEW)
“We have a great room; I feel like we all have our own traits and everyone has their own path. We’re all brothers and push each other to be the best-receiving core in the nation.” Wide receiver Daewood Davis, August 7 (FULL INTERVIEW)
“Coach Crawford preaches: Make the big game; the attack will go as we go. If we make big plays, the attack will go, keying in little things and making sure we aim the ball high and catch everything that is possible. Of course the defense will sometimes have good moves, but the mentality of the next game and if we have the chance we have to make the game.” Wide receiver Craig Burt Jr., August 7 (FULL INTERVIEW)
“I feel like what I’m bringing to the table is a deep threat.” & “I would describe myself as the Cole Beasley or Eldeman type, just below the tough catches and not afraid to get hit to take down the first.” Wide receivers Josh Sterns & Jerreth Sterns, August 7 (FULL INTERVIEW)
“Like all over the country it’s been up and down, we’re just grateful to be here to coach the ball and play the season with fans in the stands and we appreciate everyone around us.” Defense line coach Kenny Baker, August 6 (FULL INTERVIEW)
“It’s great to be back to normal and great to be back here with the guys who are playing football. We had a jump ball this year, so that was great. We came to camp full blast, that was great, with a rejuvenated attack and new players. There is a lot of life around this team and we love it.” Defensive tackle Jeremy Darwin, August 6 (FULL INTERVIEW)
