Tight Ends – Crescent City Sports

Position: Tight ends

Position Coach: Anthony Scelfo (First season with SLU)

Returnees: Connor Briggs (6-2, 245, Fr.), Damien Dawson (5-11, 235, Sr.)*, Jordan Loving (6-4, 240, So.), Tanner Olsen (6-4, 240 , So.)

Newcomers: Ivan Drobocky (6-4, 230, Fr.)**, Nolan Givan (6-3, 260, Sr.), Spencer Owens (6-5, 250, Jr.)

* – Conference all over the Southland

** – No action seen in season 2020

HAMMOND, La. Tight end is an oft-forgotten position in today’s game, but not at Southeastern Louisiana University, where the Lions have placed a tight end on the All-Southland Conference team in every year of head coach Frank Sccelfos’ tenure.

The Lions are heading into the fall with two seniors ready to continue that trend for all conferences. Damien Dawson returns for his final season after earning the All-Southland honors for the first time this spring. Newcomer Nolan Givan comes to Hammond for his final collegiate season, armed with four years of FBS experience. Behind the veterans is a lot of young talent, which gives SLU a bright present and future in the tight finishing position.

We use the tight end more extensively than many teams, said Southeastern head coach Frank Scelfo. If you have players of the caliber of Nolan and Damien, you want them both to be a big part of our attack. We have been able to attract talented tight ends as we provide an ideal venue for a tight end looking to make an impact through the way we leverage the position in our scheme.

Freshman tight ends coach, recruiting coordinator and pass game coordinator Anthony Scelfo was impressed by his charges during his first preseason with the program.

We have a tight-knit group and each brings something different to the table, Anthony Scelfo noted. Those varied skills complement each other well and our tight ends give Coach (Offensive Coordinator Greg) Stevens many options on how to use them in our attack. This group comes to work every day and I’m excited to see what they can do this fall.

Dawson is by far the most experienced Lion tight end, as the Franklinton, Louisiana native has played in 39 games in green and gold en route to his fifth season at Hammond. Primarily used as a blocker in previous years, Dawson became a bigger part of the passing game in the spring setting up touchdowns with long receptions at Sam Houston, UIW and Nicholls.

Damien is the leader of the group, said Anthony Scelfo. He understands our attack and how we want to attack the defence. Damiens is a hard worker who is exciting to be around as he will have a positive impact on everyone in our room. He’s a staple in our offense and I’m excited to see what he can do in his senior year.

Givan shone in his preseason with the Lions. The Beverly, Michigan native comes to Hammond with 44 games of FBS experience under his belt, having played eight games at San Diego State in 2020 after a three-year stint with Ball State.

Nolan has worked hard to pick up on our plan and become a big part of our offense, said Anthony Scelfo. He’s had a great camp and he’s put in the time and work it takes to use all of his skills. We were delighted to have him as part of our program.

Southeastern will return to the practice field at 9 a.m. Friday. The No. 15/17 Lions open the 2021 season at home, hosting North Alabama at Strawberry Stadium on September 4 at 6 p.m.

Southeastern football preseason 2021 training schedule

Aug 27 9 am

Aug 28 9 am

