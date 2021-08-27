Sports
UNC Field Hockey Seniors Erin Matson, Cassie Sumfest Named Team Captains for 2021
The UNC field hockey team recently named seniors Erin Matson and Cassie Sumfest as captains for the upcoming season.
Head coach Karen Shelton said the two players possess leadership skills and a growth mindset.
Both (Matson and Sumfest) have earned this level of respect from the rest of the team day in and day out, Shelton said. So it was no surprise to me that they would be elected captains.
Captains are voted anonymously before the start of the season by fellow players in the team. For both Matson and Sumfest, it’s a much-appreciated honor.
It’s great that my team has enough confidence in me to vote for me for captain, said Sumfest. I have an incredible amount of love for them, for every individual in the team and just that they have so much faith in me, I’m really grateful for it.
Shelton, in her 41st year as a head coach, appreciates the input from her seniors and the lessons they learned during their time in college.
We found that in all championship teams, the common denominator was excellent senior leadership, that’s what all the coaches said, Shelton said. When your best players can be your best leaders, that’s kind of a secret sauce for a good team.
In the past three years, the Tar Heels have won three consecutive national titles, in addition to going undefeated on their home turf. Despite the incredible success since their arrival, both Matson and Sumfest feel no pressure to live up to a past reputation.
The team here is just very focused on our identity this year, Matson said. Obviously the last few years have been super successful, but we’ve done a good job of keeping each season separate and knowing what goals we have.
With a shortened off season and a relatively young team, it was vital for the seniors to foster relationships between players and coaches while building team dynamics. The team begins the season on the road, traveling outside of North Carolina for its first six games.
Traveling the first three weekends will be a lot of fun with the team just because outings with the team are a great experience, Matson said. And we learn a little bit more about everyone being together 24/7.
While achieving a national championship is practically a tradition at UNC, Sumfest, Matson, and Shelton prefer to have a step-by-step mindset, always prioritizing the next game rather than moving on to several games away. to look.
Obviously, every season it’s always the same end goal, winning a national championship, Sumfest said. But the only way we can get there is to play as a team and play each game one by one.
While a high win rate on the pitch is always appreciated, Shelton’s long-term goal is to help her captains grow the rest of the team, both as players and as people.
We just want to get better, and my goal going into a season every year is to try to be the best team we can be, Shelton said. If we can take this group of individuals and put them together into a cohesive unit that works hard and has a good attitude, then that’s success in my book.
