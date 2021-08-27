Sports
We’ve ranked every Ole Miss football away game for the 2021 season
The 2020 season was everything I could have hoped for. There were highs and lows, but Ole Miss beat a top-15 team in a bowl game, finished the season 5-5 with a full SEC schedule, and has a quarterback who proves to everyone he should be a Heisman candidate to be.
I remain hopeful that Covid-19 will be a distant memory on September 6th and that we can all walk into sold-out stadiums and tailgate in the Grove again. I will also continue my journey to the various university towns that are planned.
As always, we will use the following criteria for each game ranking. WATCH:
- Viewability. Will the game/atmosphere be entertaining?
- Culture of the opposing fan base.
- Sometimes weather/temperature.
- What else I feel is relevant.
Get in loser, were on their way.
No. 5 November 25 in Mississippi State
Viewability: Holiday Vibes
Culture of the other fan base: very insecure
Temperature: Maybe a scarf? 14 zip, sure
Ugh, I didn’t even really want to list them. I drove to Starkville last year, and it was the worst. I tried to have a good attitude, but I couldn’t believe that people voluntarily chose to go to school there. I get a headache just thinking about sitting for four hours with the cowbell ringing.
All that’s exciting is the imagination of the 50,000 state fans who will be pissed off losing to the school in the north, back to back.
No. 4 October 30 in Auburn
Viewability: HALLOWEEN VIBES
Culture of the other fanbase: toilet paper cult
Temperature: Perfect
I have a personal vendetta against Bo Nix. He is terrible, but somehow convinces people every year that he could turn out to be good. However, with the resignation of Gus Malzahn, a new era of Auburn football begins this year. New head coach Brian Harsin has a lot of pressure to change the trajectory of the program, and it will be interesting to see all the changes he makes.
I traveled to this game two years ago and absolutely loved it. (except losing and the weird eagle flying around.) I’m already excited to see all the super weird traditions again. But as cool as the toilet paper trees are, I hope they are completely empty by October.
No. 3 October 16 in Tennessee
Viewability: Revenge game, sort of?
Culture of the other fan base: Stuck forever in 1998
Temperature: Should be fun
Surprisingly, I’m excited to see the old Rocky Top. I don’t like Ole Miss record against them when they play there, but I do think if there’s a time to do it, it’s this year. With a freshman head coach and a huge number of players transferring, the volunteers are vulnerable.
Kiffin’s return will also be a lot of fun, and I have no doubt that he will play in it. Disinterested as he is, he does a great job of making fun of people for being too sensitive.
No. 2 September 6 vs. Louisville (at Mercedes Benz Stadium)
Viewability: PRIME TIME BABY
Culture of the other fanbase: Bbaseball school
Temperature: Indoors [chefs kiss]
While playing Louisville isn’t super exciting, playing Louisville in Atlanta is to open up the Labor Day weekend!!!! I’ve never been to Atlanta so can’t wait to play them there. It’s on a Monday night, which isn’t ideal. It also gets nice and warm. Please tell me all your best Atlanta recommendations.
No. October 1 2nd in Alabama
Viewability: TV you must see
Culture of the other fan base: sidewalk fan cult
Temperature: Hopefully not too bad
Ole Miss heads to T-Town to open the SEC game against the defending National Champions. They come after a farewell week, probably 3-0, and it will be Kiffins first time in Tuscaloosa. Dare I say College Gameday? The last (and first) time I reached Bryant-Denny Stadium, I thought I was going to die. I’ve never been this hotter in all my life, but I doubt they’ll make this another 2pm match.
Winning in Alabama is almost impossible, but it’s been six years and I think it’s time. I will personally put snow angels on the field if we win.
