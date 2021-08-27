Sports
COVID-19 outbreak sparks scare after all-indigenous national hockey tournament
Members of a Cree hockey team in Quebec and their families are isolating themselves near Ottawa after eight of them tested positive for COVID-19 on their way home from an all-indigenous hockey tournament in Saskatchewan.
The Fred Sasakamoose “Chief Thunderstick” National Hockey Championship brought together 32 teams from First Nations communities from across Canada. Seven thousand fans attended the event in three days.
“It could have been” [spread] everywhere and people had to travel back to their communities,” said Neil Sasakamoose, organizer of the event that took place August 13-15 in Saskatoon.[It] put me in a real, real depressed frame of mind for a while,”
It could have been [spread] everywhere and people had to go back to their communities.– Neil Sasakamoose, organizer
Sasakamoose said he feared the outbreak could have devastating effects on vulnerable indigenous communities from coast to coast.
Measures not enough
“We tried to make it a safe event. I was embarrassed, to be honest,” said Sasakamoose, whose own father died of COVID-19 in November.
The organizers had cleaning crews spreading disinfectant around the building and rinsing the locker rooms between games and doorknobs and other surfaces. Rapid tests were also available during the event and a vaccination clinic was set up. Free masks were also available.
But it wasn’t enough.
que. players wrestling
As for the Waswanipi team, they are having a hard time, according to community head Marcel Happyjack.
“Those who tested positive for COVID-19 feel the symptoms with a fever, cough and difficulty breathing,” Happyjack said in Cree, adding that the entire group struggled mentally as they waited for the test results.
A supply of traditional food and medicine was sent to the Que. team from Waswanipi earlier this week and a total of 53 players or their supporters have been tested, according to Cree’s health board.
Happyjack also traveled to Saskatoon to cheer for the team that won the tournament in February 2020, but was allowed to return home after testing negative twice.
Sasakamoose said at least eight other complete teams were also tested, as well as all the umpires and a team of more than 60 volunteers who helped with the event.
The outbreak appears to be limited to the Chiefs and three other people who attended the tournament, he said.
Lessons Learned: Organizers
The experience has instead become a cautionary tale about organizing events in the time of COVID-19.
Initially, the tournament was supposed to be online-only, but Sasakamoose said there was great pressure to open it and hold a memorial to his father Fred Sasakamoose, who was one of the first Indigenous athletes to play in the National Hockey League and who founded it. tournament. He died in November 2020 due to complications from COVID-19.
“We got a lot of pressure to celebrate him,” said the younger Sasakamoose, and when they opened it, people showed up in droves.
That’s how many people miss hockey and meetings and are fans.– Neil Sasakamoose, organizer
“That’s how many people miss hockey and meetings and are fans,” Sasakamoose said.
“It’s been two long years and we’ve missed hockey.”
Sasakamoose said his takeaway, as they plan for the next tournament in May 2022, will require players to be double vaccinated and agree to regular rapid tests throughout the tournament.
As for whether the Fred Sasakamoose “Chief Thunderstick” 2022 National Hockey Championship will be open to the public, he said no decision has yet been made.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/north/cree-hockey-sasakamoose-tournament-covid-19-1.6154915
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]