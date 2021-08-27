COVID-19 outbreak sparks scare after all-indigenous national hockey tournament

Members of a Cree hockey team in Quebec and their families are isolating themselves near Ottawa after eight of them tested positive for COVID-19 on their way home from an all-indigenous hockey tournament in Saskatchewan.

The Fred Sasakamoose “Chief Thunderstick” National Hockey Championship brought together 32 teams from First Nations communities from across Canada. Seven thousand fans attended the event in three days.

“It could have been” [spread] everywhere and people had to travel back to their communities,” said Neil Sasakamoose, organizer of the event that took place August 13-15 in Saskatoon.[It] put me in a real, real depressed frame of mind for a while,”

Sasakamoose said he feared the outbreak could have devastating effects on vulnerable indigenous communities from coast to coast.

Measures not enough

“We tried to make it a safe event. I was embarrassed, to be honest,” said Sasakamoose, whose own father died of COVID-19 in November.

The organizers had cleaning crews spreading disinfectant around the building and rinsing the locker rooms between games and doorknobs and other surfaces. Rapid tests were also available during the event and a vaccination clinic was set up. Free masks were also available.

But it wasn’t enough.

Neil Sasakamoose (left) pictured with his father Fred and sister at the 2018 Fred Sasakamoose “Chief Thunderstick” National Hockey Championship. (submitted by Neil Sasakamoose)

As for the Waswanipi team, they are having a hard time, according to community head Marcel Happyjack.

“Those who tested positive for COVID-19 feel the symptoms with a fever, cough and difficulty breathing,” Happyjack said in Cree, adding that the entire group struggled mentally as they waited for the test results.

A supply of traditional food and medicine was sent to the Que. team from Waswanipi earlier this week and a total of 53 players or their supporters have been tested, according to Cree’s health board.

Happyjack also traveled to Saskatoon to cheer for the team that won the tournament in February 2020, but was allowed to return home after testing negative twice.

Sasakamoose said at least eight other complete teams were also tested, as well as all the umpires and a team of more than 60 volunteers who helped with the event.

The outbreak appears to be limited to the Chiefs and three other people who attended the tournament, he said.

Lessons Learned: Organizers

The experience has instead become a cautionary tale about organizing events in the time of COVID-19.

Initially, the tournament was supposed to be online-only, but Sasakamoose said there was great pressure to open it and hold a memorial to his father Fred Sasakamoose, who was one of the first Indigenous athletes to play in the National Hockey League and who founded it. tournament. He died in November 2020 due to complications from COVID-19.

“We got a lot of pressure to celebrate him,” said the younger Sasakamoose, and when they opened it, people showed up in droves.

“That’s how many people miss hockey and meetings and are fans,” Sasakamoose said.

“It’s been two long years and we’ve missed hockey.”

Sasakamoose said his takeaway, as they plan for the next tournament in May 2022, will require players to be double vaccinated and agree to regular rapid tests throughout the tournament.

As for whether the Fred Sasakamoose “Chief Thunderstick” 2022 National Hockey Championship will be open to the public, he said no decision has yet been made.