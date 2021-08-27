Washington Football 30 Day Countdown: Day 9 – Ice Bath Time Machine

The 2021 season, now just days away from the start, is already unlike any season I can remember. I remember in April or May of last year, shrugging the idea of ​​the 2020 season being changed in any way. I’m glad I’m not a gambler.

We’re thankfully just 9 days away from replacing speculation with fact – and in the bizarre world of the past 18 months, you could be forgiven for thinking your anticipation/fear/hand wringing has taken over. But regardless of your standard Husky football DefCon level, there is indeed a lot of uncertainty about different position groups. But that’s okay, because THERE IS A SOLUTION.

The solution? Time machine for ice baths.

The Husky fanbase has sometimes been accused of living in the past — often by those whose football program has no past. So today we will revel in this accusation and live in the past to our heart’s content as we continue the tradition of the Ice Bath Time Machine in our countdown to 2021 football.

Grab Husky players from past years who would fill positions of need, or at least positions that start the season with uncertainty regarding personnel or performance.

But before we start, there are a few rules.

1. I limit my rosters to players that I am old enough to have seen or at least heard about when they were Huskies. I went to my first Husky game in 1987.

2. We’re raising the bar here…or rather, maybe we’re raising the bar. Lowering the bar in a kind of limbo way. ‘Cause for this year’s time machine, All-Americans and 1st Team All-Conference players are off limits. Squads cannot exceed 2nd team All-Conference honors.

3. Any player chosen in a previous edition of this article is off the board.

Now let’s turn on the time circuits and let the flux capacitor flow.

Don’t look surprised when I set the National Championship era as our first stop. There is no way we can abandon those teams that have won Pac-10 titles, rose bowls, and a National Championship. If we lived in the past, let’s get our money’s worth.

James Clifford, ILB, 1988-92

Husky legend Dave Hoffmann was a two-time All-American and the face of the linebacking crew during the National Championship era, but he didn’t go it alone. James Clifford (62, 225) was in the same class (1988) as Hoffman and Husky greats Mario Bailey, Mark Brunell, Steve Emtman and Lincoln Kennedy. Clifford was a thumper with a lot of heart, who described as a true freshman and led the Pac-10 with 164 tackles as a sophomore in 1989. His performance marked the emergence of what would become an amazing linebacking crew leading one of the best defenses in the history of college football.

A knee injury kept Clifford on the sidelines for the 1990 season—a year that ended with a Rose Bowl win after a 10-year absence and heralded the storied 1991 season. A fraught linebacker room with the likes of Chico Fraley, Hillary Butler and Jaime Fields meant Clifford faced stiff competition in his return to health. And while he was an integral member of the 1991 team, his injury changed the trajectory he seemed to be taking from sophomore year.

But with the Ice Bath Time Machine, we can have it all. Let’s tackle Clifford for his injury and add him to the current linebacking corps – one that has seen a spate of departures, injuries and the need to get back into shape.

Siupeli Malamala, OT, 1987-1991

Remember in Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure when they stuff the time-traveling phone booth with all those historical figures to take back for their school report? Well, we won’t quite do that from this period of Husky history – tempting as it may be – but we’re going to get one more player – offensive tackle Siupeli Malamala.

Malamala was a rock—more like a mountain—on the Husky O-line at a time when Lincoln Kennedy, Ed Cunningham, and Pete Kaligis also boasted. A three year starter at the correct tackle from 89 – 91 and weighing 66 and 300 lbs. (when 300 pounds was remarkable), Malamala was a vital member of a team reaching the pinnacle of strength. Malamala, a road class racer for Greg Lewis and Beno Bryant, played on a line that was not only dominant, but intimidating.

My 10th grade biology teacher had a Dawgfather poster hanging in his classroom – the one from 1991 where they were all standing around that fancy car. I used to stare at that poster when I should have been paying attention in class, and Malamala was terrifying me.

The 2021 O-line has both young talent and experience, returning all the starters from last year. Of all the job groups, I think this one needs the least help. But you can never have too much in common. Or scary. Or both.

(Note: If we wanted to get into fistfights, Olin Kreutz is your man. But the two times all Pac-10 linemans achievements disqualify him from this competition. Don’t tell him.)

Devin Aguilar, WR, 2007-2011

61,190lb. recipient Devin Aguilar was the Rocky Mountain News All-Colorado Player of the Year as a high school senior in Denver, CO. Aguilar teamed up with two-time All Conference WR Jermaine Kearse for four years in a receiving duo that witnessed the Willingham era at its bleakest, then helped the Huskies climb out of the basement and back to respectability.

The Aguilar/Kearse duo reminds me of Orlando McKay and Mario Bailey, or Charles Frederick and Reggie Williams, with Aguilar playing the damned good receiver who’s less in the spotlight. Aguilar was instrumental in the Huskies’ return to winning ways, playing in 46 games from 2008-2011 and finishing his career with 131 catches for 1,802 yards and 13 touchdowns, while earning the All-Conference Honorable Mention in 09 and 11.

A tough and creative receiver, with deceptive talents according to QB Keith Price, the departures of Kearse and Aguilar after 2011 saw a marked decline in the Price-led passing game. A testament to the role Aguilar played at a pivotal moment in the history of Husky football.

JoJo McIntosh, Security, 2014-2018

Full Disclosure – JoJo McIntosh is a favorite of mine. A 61-205-pound safety who could play the run or the pass, McIntosh was the biggest hitter in a defense that was the perennial best in the Pac-12. McIntosh, a three-year starter, played alongside Budda Baker and then Taylor Rapp in a series of first-class secondaries under Chris Petersen and Jimmy Lake.

McIntosh brought a Cam Chancellor-esque presence to the backfield—fearless, lurking, waiting to punish receivers and running backs. At some point in 2017 or 2018, a friend turned around at a home game and asked me why we hadn’t heard the name JoJos more often. They are afraid of him! was my response, referring to what appeared to be the offense deliberately dodging McIntosh’s portion of the field. Can you blame them?

McIntosh was a mainstay of the 2016-2018 Husky defense, starting every game except one from 2016-2018, finishing with 212 total tackles (127 solo) for his career, and winning the All Pac-12 Honorable Mention in 2016, and the Guy Flaherty Prize – awarded to the most inspiring player on the team – after his senior season in 2018.

Jimmy Lake offered this gem at the time: he really is the enforcer there. I always say to guys, if they have the ball and it’s coming downhill, they better get to the ground fast. classic.

I’d love to keep them all, but if we follow the rules, we can only pick one. I choose JoJo.

Go Dawgs!!