2021-22 Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 ranking led by Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon and Leon Draisaitl



It should come as no surprise that Connor McDavid tops this ranking again after racking up a whopping 33 goals and 105 points in just 56 games last season en route to his third Art Ross Trophy, his second Hart Memorial Trophy and his third Ted Lindsay Award. There is no reason to expect the 24-year-old phenomenon to slow down in 2021-2022. Nathan MacKinnon is a clear downgrade from McDavid, but both players should cross the 100-point mark this season, making him an excellent consolation prize. Vasilevskiy was again one of the top netminders in the NHL last year, going 31-10-1 with five shutouts while racking up an impressive 2.21 GAA and a 0.925 save percentage in 42 regular season games. The 27-year-old Russian was even better in the playoffs. He went on to record a 16-7-0 record and maintain a superb 1.90 GAA and a .937 save percentage in 23 games, leading the Lightning to their second straight Stanley Cup championship. Vasilevskiy is the clear No. 1 Fantasy goalkeeper heading his way in 2021-22 and is worthy of a top 10 pick in almost all formats. If he can stay healthy, Cale Makar will have a chance to establish himself as the clear No. 1 Fantasy defender this season. The 2017 first round roster scored at a point-per-game pace in 2020-21, with eight goals and 36 assists in 44 games, all while racking up a plus-17 score and a 24:19 ice time average per match. The UMass-Amherst product thrived as the quarterback of the Avalanche’s top power play unit, scoring four goals and 22 points with the men’s advantage. Makar should not continue to improve in his 22-year season until 2021-22. The following Top 100 rankings are based on the standard CBS Head-to-Head League settings, which you can find here.

