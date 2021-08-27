Game Day: Detroit Lions vs. Indianapolis Colts in the Preseason Finals

It’s the last day of game that doesn’t matter in the standings, with the Detroit Lions hosting the Indianapolis Colts in the preseason finale on Friday night at Ford Field.

The Lions are 0-2 after losing to the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers. The Colts, on the other hand, are 2-0 after low-scoring wins against the Carolina Panthers and Minnesota Vikings.

The Lions and Colts are expected to rest their starters in Friday’s exhibit. The Athletic reports that Colts coach Frank Reich spoke to Lions coach Dan Campbell about playing starters, with the Colts backing away from their plans to play against them. Teams have until August 31 to go from 80 players to 53, with practice squads remaining at 16 players for the upcoming campaign.

Theres — I think the receiver is very interesting right now. I think the receiver’s position in itself, for those spots, is very much in play now, Campbell said. I think – I have a pretty good feeling about most guys myself. There are a few more here and there. I’d say probably 80% of the roster, out of 53, we have an idea. But there’s still a lot going on in different positions, one of which is the receiver.

This post will feature headlines leading up to the final preseason game in Detroit for a week:

5 Bubble Players To Watch In Detroit Lions Preseason Finals Against Colts

A closer look at Craig Reynolds, Jahlani Tavai, Tom Kennedy, Bruce Hector and David Blough’s prospects ahead of the final.

Ask Kyle: Thoughts on Lions rookies, roster cuts, biggest improvements, biggest worries heading into finals

MLives Kyle Meinke answers several questions submitted by readers prior to the last exhibition.

Lions are eager to usher in a new era with fans back at Ford Field: I’ll be freaking out

The Lions sent team president Rod Wood, general manager Brad Holmes, head coach Dan Campbell and several players to the 25th Annual Detroit Economic Club Luncheon. While the event didn’t contain much news, it focused on the new regime and the prospect of playing for the faithful again. The Lions open the regular season against the San Francisco 49ers on September 12 from Ford Field. It marks the official introduction of the new head coach, coaching staff, starting quarterback and re-created roster.

… I can’t wait for September 12th. Like I’m going to come out of my skin, Campbell said. Look, I came from New Orleans and the Superdome wears… it’s pretty impressive. And it’s loud. Ford Field can be all that. Not every stadium, not every place can be like that. But I know this place can be that and then some. Only Buffalo alone, that for me, when did we go for a two point conversion in the fourth and can’t hear our own foul? Work on when we need to be loud and stuff. But, it was great. It was incredible and our fans, you kicked it, and our players felt it. That’s, man, that’s energy. That’s juice. We appreciate it.

Detroit Lions fantasy preview and predictions: All eyes on TJ Hockenson and DAndre Swift

The last weekend of the preseason is a popular time to get women’s fantasy football going, so let this serve as a grand foretaste for anyone wearing Honolulu blue.

The receiver’s job remains up for grabs heading into the Lions preseason final against Colts

Dan Campbell hasn’t been shy when he said he feels the reception area is up for grabs.

We were looking for guys who, 1) can divorce, 2) make the plays out there, Campbell said. That’s the job description. And then we definitely need guys who can block on the perimeter because if you want explosive runs, those guys have to block on the perimeter. But I know this: It’s a lot easier for the quarterback to make precise throws when there’s separation. That’s ultimately what we were looking for and we have a few guys who have enough in their bodies to do that.

Detroit Lions Use Pre-Season Finals To Long Watch Declining Depth

Jermar Jefferson, Dedrick Mills, converted safety Godwin Igwebuike and Craig Reynolds compete for the rights to be RB3.

We thought it was going to be an easy one, but some of those young guys have really stepped up and are playing well, said Lions offense coordinator Anthony Lynn. That third running back spot, it’s very competitive now.

Detroit Lions CB Jeff Okudah continues to show progress, mistakes and everything

One of the things I wrote in my notes is that the boy came back, Campbell said. This is important. It’s huge because those guys must have short memories. Quarterbacks and cornerbacks must have short memories, because you know what? There will be plays. You get defeated every now and then. To make him come back, he made a great tackle there at the end, which you’re talking about, and then that break in the end zone. I thought it was a chore to come back. That’s what you want, man.

Lions RB Craig Reynolds most chances in surprise push for the roster spot

Craig Reynolds introduced himself to teammates in the huddle before scoring a touchdown in the opening game against the Buffalo Bills, then ran five times for 29 yards and another touchdown in Pittsburgh. Reynolds is third among all players with at least 10 carries in terms of hasty average (7.1 yards) and has run more than 10 yards on nearly half of his 11 attempts.

Risky venture: Detroit Lions reportedly the team with the most bets to make the playoffs

The Detroit Lions, yes those Detroit Lions, are the NFL team with the most bets to make it to the postseason this year according to Bet MGM.

Detroit Lions cancel 5 players before deadline

Recipient Darius Jennings, nose tackle PJ Johnson, running back Javon Leake, outside linebacker Robert McCray and quarterback Jordan Taamu were released earlier this week.

Undrafted Lions CB AJ Parker works away in talks for teams Nickelback Job

Parker drew first-team representatives at nickel back in Detroit’s 26-20 preseason loss in Pittsburgh this past weekend, then was back in that spot during the teams’ most recent practice. The unprocessed Kansas State corner has been going strong through training camp and the preseason, and it sure sounds like he’s been given a real shot at the team’s nickel-back job.

Lions Dan Campbell sounds comfortable with 3 quarterbacks on a 53-man roster

When you feel like you have three you can trust, it’s hard to let go of one of those guys, it really is.