UMaine football team learns more about itself every day

Team meetings have taken on a new meaning for the University of Maine football team this year. Instead of just focusing on football strategies and skills, they got personal.

In each meeting, starting with off-season practices and moving on to training camp, coaches chose one of the two players and asked them to essentially introduce themselves to their teammates. It was just as important to do that, said coach Nick Charlton, as any exercise performed during a workout.

It’s about the team coming together and that was a big focus during training camp, guys getting to know each other, said Charlton, who is entering his third season as the leader of the Black Bears. Even in the spring (the season), the boys only got to know each other when they were with their roommates or on the practice field. And they wore masks, so there wasn’t much of that.

And, said defensive coordinator Mike Ryan, that bond is important to team success.

It was great to see just the interactions between the players and coaches, he said. Every night we picked a few guys, had them introduce themselves and gave some facts. Then ask a question. Who is your hero? What was a setback in your life and how did you overcome it? We were on a higher level than just a number on the football field.

And now you can feel the energy in the hallway as you walk past the boys. They talk more. And on the football field, it appears because boys play for the boys by their side. It’s a bit more normal than we had in the spring.

The Black Bears finished training camp earlier this week and are preparing for their season opener at 7 p.m. Thursday against the nationally ranked Delaware, at Alfond Stadium.

Charlton said he was pleased with what the Black Bears achieved during training camp.

These guys are workers, he said. I see them competing every day, I’m trying to find things to correct and pick from, and I’m not talking about schedules or techniques, I’m talking about effort, how we work in training, and I felt like they really spent it every day.

There were only one or two days when I think I needed to talk to them to persevere. These guys have worked and sharpened. And I’m proud of that effort, as it’s been two years since we’ve done something like this. Now we have to sort everything out. We have a great challenge in week 1.

Delaware, which defeated Maine 37-0 in the 2021 spring opener, ranks fifth in the STATS Performance Top 25 and Athlon preseason polls for Football Championship Subdivision teams, and sixth in the Hero Sports poll. Maines’ schedule doesn’t get any easier in Week 2, with a game in James Madison, who is first in the Athlon poll and second in the other two.

With 10 starters on offense and eight on defense returning from the spring season, the Black Bears have an experienced squad. But there were several positions that received a lot of attention from the coaching staff in the training camp: offensive line, running back and linebacker. In each case, coaches saw the improvement they hoped for.

The offensive line, which will consist of (from left tackle to right tackle), PJ Barr (Bucknell graduate transfer), Matthias Staalsoe, Michael Gerace, Tyrie Francois and Gunnar Ducos (of Harrison and Oxford Hills High), may have most improvement.

I saw us make big strides, said Pat Denecke, the offensive line coach and assistant head coach. Every time you introduce new players, it takes time to learn. It takes time to build the confidence you need on the offensive line. By the end of camp I thought we were playing our best football.

The linebackers, led by returnees Adrian Otero and Xavier Nurse, were boosted by transfers Ray Miller (Campbell University) and Brian Lee, Jr. (Saint Francis University).

Moving back, Elijah Barnwell, a junior transfer from Rutgers, and Freddie Brock, a sophomore, seem to have firmly established themselves as the first two. They really complement each other, said Maines offensive coordinator Andrew Dresner. That is the most important. They are a good one-two tandem for us.

Barnwell is the tough in-runner, capable of breaking tackles for extra distance. Brock, Dresner said, can make you miss in a pay phone.

Maine should have one of the Colonial Athletic Associations highest passing offenses, led by quarterback Joe Fagnano and receivers Andre Miller and Devin Young.

Charlton likes what he saw in training camp. Now, he said, we have to put it all together. The boys are confident, hungry. Were underdogs, here to prove what we can do. The work ethic is there. Surely weve got the talent. It’s time to get together.

REMARKS: Freshman wide receiver Logan Martin, the former Foxcroft Academy star from Dover-Foxcroft, will miss the season after sustaining a knee injury in the team’s final scrimmage. He is expected to undergo surgery for a torn ACL soon. He’s back on campus and in meetings, Charlton said. He is a big part of this team. Charlton said his team is about 98 percent vaccinated.

” Previous

Golf roundup: McIlroy, Rahm tied for three for BMW Championship lead

Next one ”

MLB Notebook: Clemens defends his legacy and says I played the right way