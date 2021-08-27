The puck stops here: David Lingmerth gives up hockey to revive his PGA Tour career | Golf news and tour information





COLUMBUS, Ohio Two years ago, in the middle of the competition, David Lingmerth broke his left kneecap, but he didn’t realize it right away. As a hockey player growing up and still being one at heart, he tried to shake it off. He continued to play golf. He sucked it up.

I thought maybe it was just inflammation or maybe a ruptured tendon, but it never went away, so I had them look at it again and it was broken, the native Swede explained. That explains a lot about what’s going on.

Lingmerth, affable, approachable and about the most balanced player you will ever meet, just completed an opening even par 71 game Thursday at the Ohio State Scarlet Course in the first round of the Nationwide Childrens Hospital Championship. He rallied with two late birdies, but he knows that even pars aren’t particularly helpful on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Indeed, the usually unruly Scarlet Course was softened by the rain overnight, and it was get-and-go by many guys hoping to make it to the PGA Tour through this second of three Korn Ferry Tour Finals events.

Lingmerth, a compact and sturdily built six feet tall, has been dealing with injuries since he herniated two discs in his neck in 2017. He also battled tendonitis in his right arm and more recently pinched his left wrist. Getting punched has taken a toll on his game, which is why he’s back at this Finals event for the third time since losing his PGA Tour card in 2018.

Not that he cares about Ohio’s capital. His only PGA Tour title came in the 2015 Memorial Tournament at the nearby Muirfield Village Golf Club. Lingmerth broke through in style by defeating former US Open champion and 2010 Memorial winner Justin Rose in a playoff. After the winners’ press conference, Lingmerth had tournament host Jack Nicklaus farewell to Lingmerth’s father in Sweden via Facetime.

Then came the injuries. Injuries rob a player of the opportunity to practice. And it forces changes in his swing, whether he is aware of it or not. Bad habits become mistakes. And after that it’s just a constant struggle to find that old swing or build a new one.

I’ve had to go through injuries, which really wasn’t the way to go, said Lingmerth, 34. When they first came on, I’d never been really hurt, so I didn’t take any time off. I tried to play through it and, you know, got some bad habits. And so I’ve worked really hard to get my way back to where I need to be and get that confidence back.

It’s a crazy game. It drives you crazy.

Lingmerth bounces between the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour this season, playing in his 30th event this week, with a T-11 finish on any tour his best finish. But the clutch effort of the year came two weeks ago at the Wyndham Championship. He shot a seven-under 64 at Bermuda Run CC in North Carolina to win one of four places in Monday’s qualifying. He then played well enough, including a closing three-under-67, in Sedgefield CC to finish T-37 in the final regular season event on the PGA Tour.

That was a big problem. Lingmerth was 205th in FedEx Cup points going into the week. He took six places to finish the season 199th. Players ranked 126-200 in the standings qualified for the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

Hanging on his fingernails.

Best draw for 37th I’ve ever had, said Lingmerth, ranked 635th in the world, who wasn’t sure where to finish in Wyndham to keep his season alive. Yes, it was important. I played pretty well. But you know, I’m the type of player who just keeps his head down and tries to do his best and not worry about what to shoot or where you are. I always think that if I play the way I know I can, it doesn’t matter.

What matters to Lingmerth is returning to form. He has two young sons at home and, he said, I want to show them I can do this.

It helps that he is also ready to show a little more discipline. That knee injury arose during a pickup ice hockey game with his buddies. He collided with a teammate and ended up in a pile on the ice. Then he got up and continued playing. In retrospect a bad decision.

I enjoy what I do, the competition and the grind, so I had to give up hockey a bit, he said with a sheepish grin. i like to play [hockey]. It’s too fun. It’s hard to stay away. But now I’ve learned a lesson there too. I have a long career ahead of me and I will work hard and give everything to show that I can play the way I know I can.

No more hockey for David Lingmerth, but he won’t give up on that hockey mentality. He may be confused, both physically and mentally, but he will shake it off.

