



As someone who grew up playing hockey, Hartley junior Jenna Ryan recognizes the importance of having a basic experience in her sport. Playing central midfielder for the Hawks, Ryan knows she can rely on senior striker Sophia Kanowsky, who is a fixture in her fourth year and led the team with six goals last season. However, Kanowsky is like many of their other teammates as she didn’t start playing the sport until she entered high school. That’s part of the program Hartley hopes to change as it looks to become more competitive against the region’s greats such as Columbus Academy, Thomas Worthington and Watterson, whose lineups are filled with players who have competed at the club level. I’m one of the few who had previous experience (before high school), Ryan said. We have a senior who is in her first season and it was easy to get everyone on the team together because we have good team chemistry. We’ve been able to weave a good team because we really want to. According to Ryan, Hartleys staff led by coach Bridget Ebenhack has contacted some Hartleys feeder schools on the east side of Columbus in an effort to promote the sport. I was from Bexley, so I had some childhood experience, but a lot of these girls came from Catholic nutrition schools and they don’t have any programs, Ryan said. It’s really amazing what our coaches have been able to do. Were heavily disadvantaged because (Kanowsky) is one of our best players on the team, but she only started playing in freshman year while girls from schools like Academy have been playing competitively since high school. The Hawks hope a 7-0 win in their August 21 opener over Oxford Talawanda is a sign that they have improved, especially on offense. I don’t think we’ve ever gotten that many (goals) in one game since I’ve been here, said Kanowsky, who scored twice. This year we all have the same drive to win and we all put in a lot of effort and push ourselves. The communication has been really great. We had a problem with that during scrimmages in the summer, but we’ve seen improvement. The Hawks, which only had three seniors last season, also features a roster of returning junior starters, including Marie Burkhart (striker), Jamie Zang (midfielder) and Brooke Burchfield (goalie). We have a lot of new players who have never picked up a stick before, so they’ve made a lot of progress, Ryan said. A few girls worked on different skills. Collectively and individually, we paid more attention to several small skills, such as using reverse sweeps, so that we can use that left side a bit more. We focused a lot on the distance and that has improved a lot, even in the span of about a week from our scrimmage (against Columbus School for Girls) to our Talawanda game. I’m really excited for the season and I think all the girls are, and so are the coaches. [email protected] @UlreyThisWeek HARTLEY Trainer: Bridget Ebenhack, Season 5 Top players: Dominique Assis, Brooke Burchfield, Marie Burkhart, Taryn Jones, Sophia Kanowsky, Jenna Ryan and Jamie Zang Main losses: Caitlin Abel, Annie Hofherr and Gracie Wolfinger Last season: 2-13-2 general Standings COFHL East 2020: Watterson (8-0), Columbus Academy (7-1), New Albany (6-2), Worthington Kilbourne (5-3), Granville (3-4-1), Lancaster (3-5), Hartley (1 -6-1), Bexley (1-7), Columbus School for Girls (0-6-2) late season 2020: Lost to Watterson 8-0 in second round of district tournament Outlook: With just three seniors last season, the Hawks struggled to score goals, winning just two games after five wins in 2019. The return of players like Kanowsky, a senior striker in her fourth season, and Ryan, a junior midfielder, leads the team to believe it can take a step forward. Burkhart is a junior who is a key striker, with sophomores Ava Downey and Rachel Fadel also in the position. Ryan is joined in midfield by Zang, a junior, as well as senior Katie Wilson and sophomore Maggie Taylor. Burchfield is a junior returning as goalkeeper, with seniors Assis and Jones and junior Betale Getahun leading the defence. citable: We have done a lot of work in the off season and they are really committed to improvement. The efforts were there and they were getting ready for the season. Ebenhack

