Sergio Perez to stay with Red Bull in 2022





Sergio Perez from Mexico will remain with Red Bull in 2022 as a teammate of Max Verstappen, the team confirmed on Friday. Former Racing Point driver Perez replaced Alex Albon with the team this year, winning the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in what was an up-and-down debut season with Red Bull. The one-year extension will keep him at Red Bull ahead of the major rule change coming into effect next year, which F1 hopes will help level the playing field and shake up the competitive order. Friday’s news means Italian Grand Prix winner Pierre Gasly will certainly remain with Red Bull junior team AlphaTauri for another season. Red Bull boss Christian Horner praised Perez, known as Checo in the paddock, for the immediate impact he had on the team this year. “Checo is a highly respected team member and his experience and racing craft are invaluable as we fight for the Constructors’ Championship,” said Horner. “His integration into the wider team has been seamless and we are impressed with his performance in the first half of the season, which shows what he is capable of in our car. “Next year we will enter a new era of Formula 1 with completely revised regulations and cars, and with more than 200 races and a decade of experience under his belt, Checo will play an integral role in helping the team navigate this transition and maximize the RB18.” Our current focus is on finishing the 2021 season as strong as possible and we look forward to seeing Checo build on a first successful season with the team.” Perez said he is enjoying the chance to continue one more season in competitive machines. Sergio Perez said: “I am very happy to continue with a great team like Red Bull into the new era of Formula 1 and it is a great opportunity for me. Everyone will start from scratch next year with the new regulations, so my only goal is to go all the way to the top with red bull it always takes time to get on top of everything when you join a new team but things have worked well this season and i really enjoy being a part of the Red Bull family. “We’ve worked hard to get results, so it’s great to see the team have confidence in me for the future. We have a lot more to achieve together and we still have a great challenge this season, so I hope really that we can close the year well and take that momentum into 2022. “I want to thank all my supporters around the world and especially those in Mexico. From my sponsors to my fans, they have been so excited since I joined Red Bull, so I really hope we can reward them by reaching the top and to win the title.” .”

