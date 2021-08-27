Appropriate Attack Takes Norco Football Past Santa Margarita – Press Enterprise





NORCO The chemistry between Kyle Crum and Grant Gray is special. The Norco quarterback and receiver combined for two touchdowns in the third quarter as the Cougars toppled Santa Margarita, 40-22, in an electric nonleague football matchup on Thursday night. We knew with our chemistry that we would have the better connection in the second half, so we really took those 1-on-1 opportunities,” Gray said. Gray had 10 receptions for 130 yards, while Norco (2-0 overall) scored a total of over 480 yards on offense to win his seventh straight game of 2021. We stuck to our guns with our play calls, and we just went after them,” said Norco coach Chuck Chastian. “The first half we sputtered a bit, but the second half I thought our pace was good.” Jaxon Potter was 19 of 39 for 247 yards for Santa Margarita (1-1 overall), who led 16-13 at halftime, but was stopped on four of his five possessions in the second half. The biggest problem for us is that in the second half Norco played really well and exploited some mismatches that hurt us,” said Santa Margarita coach Anthony Rouzier. Santa Margarita marked a 12-play, 65-yard drive from first possession that ended with a 17-yard pass from Potter to Kyle Brody. Norco was up for the challenge and Crum went first to Gray for 13 yards before handing it over to Jaydn Ott, first for a 12-yard win and then a 39-yard touchdown run to tie the game. Taking advantage of some early misfires from Potter, the Cougars took the lead when Crum hit Elijah Rodriguez over center for a score of 78 yards with 4 seconds left in the first quarter. The Santa Margaritas defense produced some stops and two Eagles kickers combined for field goals of 41, 45 and 33 yards, respectively, in the second quarter to regain the lead. On the opening drive of the second half, Crum hit Gray 39 yards to cross midfield before finishing the drive with a 19-yard connection to Gray for a 20-16 lead. Santa Margarita went 3-and-out on their next possession and Norco took over near midfield. Crum then led the Cougars on an 11-play drive that culminated in a 15-yard touchdown pass to Gray and a 27-16 lead. Ott added a 31-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. He finished with 113 yards on 16 carries. Potter found Syncere Brackett (six catches) for a late touchdown, but the Eagles won just 11 rushing yards in the second half.

