ACC launches field hockey season with seven teams in the top 14. of the nation





ACC Field Hockey Release

https://theacc.co/ACCfhRelease NFHCA Preseason Poll

https://nfhca.org/polls/division-i/ Quick Hits ACC teams open the regular season this weekend with a packed non-conference slate with the No. 1 game at neutral location in North Carolina against No. 2 Michigan on Friday (2:00 p.m. in Iowa City), which will be a rematch of the past seasons national championship game. no. 11 Wake Forest will host team and No. 3 ranked Iowa who joined UNC, Louisville and Michigan in the last four seasons of the NCAA in the second game of Fridays twin bill. Other action on Friday includes No. 8 Virginia hosting No. 16 Penn State, while No. 12 Duke welcomes No. 15 Rutgers. no. 7 Boston College, No. 5 Louisville and 14 Syracuse will also open at home. Each of ACC’s seven teams has additional games on Saturday or Sunday. The first conference matches are scheduled for Friday 17 September. Syracuse will host this year’s ACC Championship on November 4-5 and 7 at JS Coyne Stadium. In the ACC’s 39 years as an NCAA Division I Field Hockey conference, league teams have accounted for more than half of the total number of appearances in the national title game (42 of 78). At least one ACC team has reached the finals of the NCAA tournament in 29 of the past 32 years. ACC teams have won 21 NCAA Field Hockey Championships, including 14 of the last 20. After racking up 19 wins last season, North Carolina’s Karen Shelton is the all-time leader in coaching wins with 711. Shelton surpassed former UConn head coach Nancy Stevens, who retired last year with an even 700 wins. All of Shelton’s victories have been achieved during her 40-year tenure at UNC. The ACC features two additional coaches who have surpassed 400 career wins in Virginias Michele Madison (419) and Wake Forests Jennifer Averill (409). Syracuses Ange Bradley (351) and Dukes Pam Bustin (293) are also among the leaders among active coaches in total career wins. Louisvilles Justine Sowry needs five wins to reach 200 for her career. Poll numbers Three-time defending National Champion North Carolina was chosen to claim its fifth straight hockey title in the Atlantic Coast Conference in a vote of the leagues. Seven head coaches UNC received six first-place votes and placed at the top of the ACC preseason poll this year with a total of 48 points Boston College (30 points) was chosen for second place, while Virginia took the remaining first place votes to retain the No. 3 with 25 points Wake Forest (24 points) finished fourth in the voting, while Duke, Louisville and Syracuse finished in fifth place with 23 points each in total. The ACC leads all conferences with each of the seven teams ranked in the top 15 in the NFHCA preseason poll. Three-time defending NCAA champion North Carolina leads the way at No. 1, followed by No. 5 Louisville, No. 7 Boston College and No. 8 Michigan. Wake Forest checks in at No. 11, followed by No. 12 Duke and No. 14 Syracuse. Led by two-time National Player of the Year Erin Matson, the Tar Heels aim to become the first hockey team in NCAA Division I history to capture four consecutive national titles Upcoming schedule Friday 27 Aug. Quinnipiac at Boston College, 1:00 PM

Sacred Heart in Syracuse, 1:00 PM

North Carolina vs. Michigan (in Iowa City), 2:00 PM

Ohio in Louisville, 3 p.m.

Wake Forest in Iowa, 4:30 PM.

Penn State in Virginia, 5 p.m.

Rutgers at Duke, 6 p.m. Saturday 28 Aug. Maine at Boston College, 1:00 PM Sunday 29 Aug. North Carolina in Iowa, 12 noon

Richmond at Duke, 1:00 PM

Delaware in Virginia, 1:00 PM

New Hampshire in Louisville, 2 p.m.

Vermont in Syracuse, 2 p.m.

Wake Forest vs. Michigan (in Iowa City), 2:00 PM Friday Sept 3rd louisville vs. Penn (in Princeton, NJ), noon

North Carolina at Princeton, 2:30 p.m.

Boston College vs. Maryland (in Durham, NC), 3 p.m.

Virginia at William & Mary, 5 p.m.

Northwestern at Duke, 6 p.m. Saturday Sept 4. Kent State in Syracuse, 1:00 PM

Appalachian State at Wake Forest, 6 p.m. Sunday September 5 Boston College vs. Northwestern (in Durham, NC), 11 a.m.

North Carolina vs. Penn (in Princeton, NJ), 11 a.m.

Towson in Virginia, noon (ACN)

Louisville at Princeton, 1:30 PM Maryland at Duke, 2 p.m. (ACN)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theacc.com/news/2021/8/26/acc-launches-field-hockey-season-with-seven-teams-among-nations-to-p-14.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos