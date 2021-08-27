BMW Championship: Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm top the standings in Caves Valley

As for Rahm, he is rested and ruthless as ever.

The US Open champion and No. 1 in the world had five birdies up front and kept bogeys off his card for a 64. It was the 15th time in his last 17 rounds, dating from Sunday at the PGA Championship, which he won over the years. ’60 shot.

Rahm is coming off third in the FedEx Cup playoffs opener last week at Liberty National, losing a two-shot lead over the back nine. That might have bothered him more in the past, except he loved Tony Finau, and he’s become a fan of Ted Lasso.

The Spaniard as strong as a bull would rather be a goldfish.

“The happiest animal in the world is a goldfish. You know why? He has a 10-second memory,” Rahm said, reciting a famous line from the Ted Lasso series. “Played great golf last week, only a few bad swings along the course, and that’s the most important thing to remember.”

Burns also went bogey-free by scoring his fourth score of 64 in his last eight rounds. While he’s set for the Tour Championship, a big week in Caves Valley could make him a popular subject for one of six Ryder Cup captain’s picks.

It’s a tough position for several players this week trying to secure the sixth and final automatic spot on the US team, or at least get the attention of Captain Steve Stricker. Burns is one of those who only think about a task, whatever that may be.