Oklahoma Football: Tre Bradford Reportedly Leaves the Program





Oklahoma Sooners’ thin depth in backtracking apparently lightened Thursday. According to multiple reports (including one from the OU Daily), sophomore Tre Bradford and the Sooners have gone their separate ways. Bradford’s short time with the team came to an abrupt end after he switched from LSU to OU in the spring. The Daily reported that he had missed several training sessions this week before leaving. Major attrition on the run back had put Bradford in position to immediately contribute to the Sooners. Five other scholarship running backs have left the team since the end of the 2020 season: Rhamondre Stevenson was drafted by the New England Patriots;

TJ Pledger transferred to Utah;

Marcus Major was declared academically unfit; and

Coach Lincoln Riley fired Seth McGowan and Mikey Henderson over allegations that they participated in an armed robbery. Fortunately, the Sooners have a strong one-two on top of the depth chart at RB. Tennessee transfer Eric Gray has received critical acclaim as a double threat coming from the backfield. Gray rushed for a total of nearly 1,300 yards and eight touchdowns in two seasons with the Volunteers. Kennedy Brooks has also rejoined the team after being out of it a year ago. The red shirt junior went over the thousand meters on the ground in 2018 and 2019 and found the end zone a total of 18 times. Bradford, a blue-chip prospect from Lancaster, Texas, would have been third in line for snaps behind Gray and Brooks. Running backs coach DeMarco Murray is now looking for new candidates to lug the rock this fall. Little walk-ons Todd Hudson and Jaden Knowles (aka Weatherman J due to being a meteorology major) may have a shot at a spot in the rotation. H-back Jeremiah Hall could be in a position to add a total of seven carries to his career. Sophomore Brian Darby worked as a running back in high school, so giving him a chance to audition for RB could be an option. Looking ahead, OU has two blue-chip recruits dedicated to its 2022 class in Ralek Brown and Gavin Sawchuck. Losing Bradford will give Murray the heat to add another runner to the 22 group, especially considering Brown will likely split time between RB and WR. Count on OU to search the transfer portal for a few seasoned ball carriers even in low season.

