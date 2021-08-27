10 Vols most likely to win post-season awards in 2021

If there’s one thing we know about Josh Heupel’s foul, it’s that skill players in that system will have plenty of opportunities to win trophies after the season. Tennessee Football may not win many games this year, but it’s a safe bet that plenty of attacking players will be popping up and attracting national attention because of the system they play in.

At the college level, schedules and systems have as much to do with winning post-season prizes as they do with anything else. When we’re ready to look at the Vols in the best position to earn All-SEC, All-American and individual honors this year, we’re going to take that into account.

Of course, usage rate in general is the friendliest metric to earn recognition. We’ll take that into account as well, and we’ll also consider the preseason hype and general talent. All these things come into play when it comes to such awards. Let’s take that into account and let’s go ahead and break down the 10 Tennessee football players most likely to receive postseason recognition in 2021.

10 Roman Harrison edge rusher Junior

6’2″ 235 pounds; Hometown: Bainbridge, Georgia.

It’s still hard to figure out exactly what the Vols will be doing with their edge rushers this year because that all depends on what schedule Tim Banks decides to run. Will they be outside linebackers or play on the line as fourth defense ends? How Banks uses them will go a long way in determining whether or not they qualify for post-season recognition.

If Roman Harrison gets to play off the line again, he’ll be in a prime position to win one. Harrison has been effective as a reserve for the past two years, coming in with two sacks per season plus a third tackle for a loss last year. Again, that’s all in limited action.

With Deandre Johnson and Kivon Bennett gone, the graduate of Bainbridge High School in Decatur County, Georgia is likely to see a lot more action this year, and if Banks puts him right, he could rack up a lot of stats. Harrison may not be Tennessee’s most valuable defender, but he’s in a great position to stand out.