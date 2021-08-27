Hockey Knights starts first season in MAC





LOUISVILLE, Ky. Bellarmine University Field Hockey takes another step forward in 2021. After making the move to Division I last year, the Knights will make their debut as members of the Mid-American Conference this fall. Another important note for the 2021 season is that it will return to the traditional fall game. In 2020-21, the entire Knights’ schedule was postponed to spring due to COVID. Looking forward to the coming season, Bellarmine Coach Devanny Boisvert said she hopes the Knights “close the gap” with the competition. By closing the gap, Boisvert means playing closer, more competitive games with more chances to get away with wins. So far in the preseason, Boisvert has been impressed with Bellarmine’s improvement in the speed of play. “The ball moves at a much faster pace in Division I, and I think that was the biggest difference from stepping up last year.” Boisvert said that while the Bellarmine team is getting faster and making better connections between the midfielders and attackers, the team still needs to work on more passing and less dribbling. The 2021 roster includes seven newcomers with only one senior lost to graduation, so numbers should be good for the Knights this season. Boisvert said the team has a lot of individual versatility and the coaching staff would “fine-tune positions” throughout the season to tailor skills to the needs of the team. Heading into the regular season, Boisvert expects to see seven or eight players battling it out for time on the striker. Junior Amber Hofenk Jerembo is the leading return scorer for the Knights, and she plays a prominent role in the Bellarmine attack. The born Dutchman can expect some company from Dutch newcomers Marit van der Bend and Bente Moormann , both of whom started in the preseason scrimmage at the University of Louisville. sophomore Peyton Hobson , who scored a goal against UofL, will be a solid comeback on the front line. Junior Lindsay Sturgeon , sophomore Lauren Marshall and freshmen Leila Thompson are also expected to compete for playing time on the front line. In midfield, junior Teresa Schmidt returns from a solid sophomore campaign, and she will be joined by senior Cassidy Sweeney , sophomore Anna Crump and graduate transfer Julia Doornebos . Boisvert added that because of the team’s versatility, Schmidt and Crump could see some time on the front lines while freshmen Isabel Gladys could move from the backfield to a midfield position. Other players who will see time in midfield include junior Katie Kimery , sophomore Jensen Kitrel and Sophie Stoll together with freshmen Avery Bryanton .

In defense, sophomore Hannah Brown has looked comfortable in the center back position along with Grace Dukes on the outside. Gladys also seems to play an important role in the backfield, along with Abby Hodges , Alexa Rastigue and Kennedy DeDario also logging minutes.” In the cage, senior Breanna McWhorter is back after leading the nation last spring in saves per game with freshmen Beautiful Thompson and sophomore Danni Zwaluw also compete for time with keeper. Four players are captains for the 2021 season: seniors McWhorter and Sweeney along with juniors Schmidt and Hofenk Jerembo. The Knights’ regular season kicks off at home against Ball State on Sunday at 5:00 PM. Bellarmine will play home games this season at Trager Stadium on the University of Louisville campus, as the playing surface is water-based synthetic turf, mandated by the MAC. However, the Knights will play their final game of the year at Owsley B. Frazier Stadium on the Bellarmine campus, honoring McWhorter and Sweeney for “Senior Day” on October 31. Bellarmine’s overall schedule includes a 16-game slate with seven MAC games and non-conference games against Indiana, Rider, UC-Davis, Davidson, Virginia Commonwealth, Lock Haven, St. Louis and St. Francis. The Knights’ regular season opener against Ball State is a no-conference game, with the official MAC game on October 15 in Muncie, Indiana.

