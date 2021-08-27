Should Steve Stricker Link Bryson and Brooks to the Ryder Cup?





Longtime golf journalists John Hawkins and Mike Purkey discuss and debate the game’s hottest issues in this weekly commentary. Should American Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker bring Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka together when the Americans face the Europeans in Whistling Straits next month? Purk’s opinion: No, no and hell, no. Please, Captain Stricker, close the door to this idea and lock it up tight. Call Hal Sutton, who paired Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson in the 2004 Ryder Cup. Ask him what an unmitigated disaster it was and how it negatively affected the rest of the team over the weekend. Go ahead, ask Captain Hal if he’s still holding up and keep the phone away from your ear. Even ignoring the optics and the potential team disruption, Koepka and DeChambeau just don’t go together in style. Their golf games are too similar, although, to be fair, none of them are like DeChambeau’s. Each of them needs a steady, reliable partner in four-ball, who gives them permission to set off the bombs. As for foursomes, let’s say BDC just needs to rest during those sessions. But don’t put them together under any circumstances. Even put them on either side of the table during the gala dinner. Just for safety. Hawk’s opinion: Hey, why not? If the two brutes are serious about suspending their feud for the sake of the team, there’s no reason not to think they can mate and form a dangerous partnership in a fourball match. What honest golf fan could miss such a reality TV theater? It’s not about the size of the audience, though, it’s about the importance of a good start for the Yanks on the home field and maybe send a message to the European Championship: we are one big, happy family. Of course, the naysayers will call Koepka-DeChambeau a big mistake, similar to Hal Sutton’s decision to pair Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson for both Friday sessions in 2004. That was then, this is now — and it’s not like Tiger or Phil fragmented are the Europeans when they played with other partners. Stricker probably won’t make the jump, but Brooksie and the Brawny Brainiac are worth a shot in the best-ball format. If they lose we might see a fistfight behind the 18e vegetable. Do you believe Rory McIlroy’s assessment that he played too much golf this year? Hawk’s opinion: Yes, but just because 32 starts in 14 ½ months is a lot of work for a man with a few zillion dollars in the bank and a 1-year-old in his arms. McIlroy’s daughter actually turns 1 next week, but daddy is already tired, and more to the point, quite frustrated by another mediocre season that has brought him to 18e in the official World Golf Ranking. In all seriousness, McIlragged is no excuse-maker. He seems to doubt his decisions much more often than other top players, a trait that dates back to when he first turned pro. Is that a sign of weakness? Is that a lack of trust? The Northern Irish’s mental toughness is not where it needs to be, especially if he sets out to become the world beater he once was. When you’re young and stupid and wonderfully talented, victories fall from the trees. If fatherhood is relatively new to you, blessed with an abundance of wealth and all the happiness money can’t buy, you need to find reasons to make yourself better. Yes, daddy is tired. Tired of playing like baby poo. Purk’s opinion: Peter Oosterhuis – former European Tour star, longtime Ryder Cup announcer and longtime CBS announcer – told me that in the 1970s he once played 49 tournaments in one calendar year – all over the world. “There was no money at the time and I had to play every week that I could,” said the Englishman. When you play half that number these days, people start talking about burnout. Rory McIlroy raised his hand in the affirmative. If he progresses to the Tour Championship and competes in the Ryder Cup after this week’s BMW Championship, he will have played in 34 events in 15 months. He says it’s baked. We live in an era where stars play in as few events as possible. Most stars today play it in about 20 PGA Tour events, whether you take one or two. The pressure of elite professional golf is, admittedly, high. But it’s golf, for Chrissake. NFL players play 16 games, plus playoffs. In line. Not to mention basketball and baseball. McIlroy became a new dad this year, which might color his mind. Newborns are equipped with a middle-of-the-night button that can go off when you least expect it. McIlroy may need more sleep. He may have to play in fewer tournaments. But what he really needs is to play better. Bad golf will wear you out.

