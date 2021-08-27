Field hockey on its way for opening weekend





PISCATAWAY, NJ no. 15 Rutgers field hockey kicks off the 2021 fall season with a few games this weekend in Durham, North Carolina. The Scarlet Knights will face Duke and Richmond in the first two games of the season. The games are the first games against a non-Big Ten team for the Scarlet Knights since RU faced Temple on October 27, 2019, a span of 670 days. WEEKEND MATCHES

Friday (6 pm): Rutgers at Duke: live video | Live stats

Saturday (2 pm) Rutgers vs Richmond: live video |Live stats The Scarlet Knights are looking to build on the successes the team showed in the spring season, when the team finished No. 7 in the nation with a 9-6 record, supported by four top-10 wins. Rutgers, a veteran team this season, returns three All-Americans ( Gianna Glatz , Katie Larmour and Milena Redlingshoefer ) and four selections for all conferences (Glatz, Larmour, Redlingshoefer and Curry Burns ). Friday night the nation 15e ranked squad will open the year with a road race at No. 12 Duke. The two teams will meet for the fourth time in history and the first since 2013. The all-time series is at 1-1-1 with all three games going into extra time. Duke won 3-2 in 2013 and Rutgers won 2-1 in 1989. The equalizing goal came in the first meeting in 1987. The Blue Devils went 4-12 in the 2020-21 season, which both played through the fall. ACC was played. and spring seasons. Duke is without 2019 all-conference roster Leah Crouse, who will play with Rutgers goalkeeper Gianna Glatz for Team USA in the Junior Pan American Championships this weekend. The team will remain in Durham to play a neutral game against Richmond at 2 p.m. the following day, and will remain on Duke’s campus for the game. The game will be the regular season opener for the Spiders, who went 4-3 in a shortened 2021 spring season. Rutgers is 4-1 all-time against Richmond and has a two-game winning streak (2018 and 2016). Current Scarlet Knights Curry Burns and Kassidy Shetler each had goals in that 2018 game, a 3-0 win. Richmond was voted fourth in the preseason A-10 poll. “We are looking very good in the pre-season”, head coach Marital Meredith said on the Inside Rutgers Athletics Podcast. “We are bringing back a group of players with tremendous experience, we are very fortunate to have five players return for their fifth season. And we have a good group of younger players and newcomers who will make an impact. We have a lot of depth and a lot that we’re excited about There’s something really exciting about this group and it’s fun coaching them. I’m really looking forward to getting back into it, starting with Duke in our opening game.”



