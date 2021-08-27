UConn Football Ranking Preview: Linebackers





Along with the defensive line, UConn’s linebacking corps is probably the most regular heading into the 2021 season. The Huskies have nearly an entire two-deep full of experienced FBS-caliber players, more than they can say about nearly any other position group. Omar Fortt is now a gray-haired veteran, having played 35 out of 36 possible games since he appeared on campus in 2017, and now as a senior, hell is looked out for leadership in one of the most leadership-focused positions on the field. Fortt is the team’s leading returning tackler, with 70 tackles, 35 of which were solo. He is a converted defensive back, but has been working on his size during the Huskies extended off-season, recovering from knee surgery, and now weighs 223, standing 6 feet tall. A refreshed Fortt is expected to be the weak side linebacker in the defensive coordinator Dean Spanos 4-3 formation. You look at him and you don’t even recognize that it’s not the same guy, Edsall said of his development this off-season. It’s just completely different. Graduate transfer DJ Morgan is Fortt’s backup on the depth chart, but it’s hard to imagine the man who led all linebackers in quick counts in 2019 sitting on the bench for too long. Playing through much of the 2019 season through injury, Morgan racked up 49 tackles, seven of which were for a loss, bringing an important bit of experience to the position group. Redshirt junior Ian Swenson is next to Fortt on the depth chart, another converted defensive back. Swenson had 40 tackles in 2019, 17 of them solo with three sacks. He is another player who has recently been in the weight room, now weighing 229 pounds and standing at 6 feet-2, measurable values ​​more suited to a linebacker than a defensive back. Sophomore Jackson Mitchell is the youngest of the three starting linebackers listed on the depth chart and may have the most potential of them all. Mitchell impressed shortly after arriving on campus, partly winning the runway during his freshman year and becoming one of the top freshman linebackers in the country. His 65 tackles in 2019 ranked third among true freshmen, and like all Huskies linebacking corps, he had a super long offseason to hone his skills. In the past, he didn’t understand the concepts, Spanos told the Run this low season. You see him evolve into a student of the game. UConn football kicks off its season on Saturday, August 28 against Fresno State. The game kicks off at 2 p.m. ET on CBS Sports.

