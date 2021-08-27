Hockey PEI welcomes new national assault rules

Thanks to a new Hockey Canada rule, there is now a more direct process for dealing with assault during hockey games at PEI

Abuse includes all forms of abuse, including racist, sexist or homophobic comments, insults and intimidation, both on and off the ice.

“I think it’s really going to highlight the numbers, the real numbers, and I think it’s really going to give us direction to see where some of the areas of abuse or discrimination are within the game of hockey,” said Connor Cameron, the PEI Hockey Executive Director.

Hockey PEI’s Connor Cameron says the new rules will “give us a little more teeth.” (Steve Bruce/CBC)

The addition to the Hockey Canada rulebook is called Section 11 – Abuse, and it describes everything from how to recognize it, penalties to issuance, how to report it and the process that will follow.

“Some things happen in ice rinks and people just don’t really know how to deal with it,” Cameron said.

“So with this new rule and the resources and educational tools that Hockey Canada is committed to, I think it’s going to be something really great.”

I think it will help the players. I think it will help the referees. I think it will also help the coaches to deal with different things. – Connor Cameron, Hockey PEI

Cameron said Hockey PEI already had processes in place to deal with abuse cases, but this new national reporting system will make things even clearer.

“Hockey PEI is ahead of the national standard in discipline and ethics,” he said.

Hockey PEI reported about 10 assaults last year, Cameron said.

He said one of the differences with this new process is that umpires can give a penalty within a match.

“I think in recent years our officials have been asking for sort of, you know, a way in the rulebook to name some of these things,” he said.

“They will be able to make the call on the ice, but also add a little more information afterwards. And that will give us just a little bit more teeth. And hopefully what that will do is a slightly clearer picture for us as to what’s going on. exactly happened and how to deal with it.”

Cameron said all Hockey PEI officials will receive training in the new reporting system before the 2021-2022 hockey season begins.