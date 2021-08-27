White Sox starter Carlos Rodon has encouraging return in win over Blue Jays

It was hard to say which was a better view, Carlos Rodon dealing again or Cesar Hernandez, Luis Robert and Jose Abreu giving the left-handed All-Star a commanding lead with an early homerun blitz.

The White Sox’s offensive offensive, vague at best and worst during most of a seven-game journey against the Rays and Blue Jays, kicked off with four home runs on Thursday, leaving the Sox beating the Jays 10-7. to claim a four-game streak and a 3-4 trip, which could have been worse all things considered.

With Rodon throwing five innings in his first start in 19 days, the trip ended happily as the Sox had a fun weekend in the city series against the Cubs. It would have been better if there hadn’t been a five-run Jays blitz against righthander Michael Kopech in the sixth inning, but Ryan Tepera, Garrett Crochet and Craig Kimbrel were able to get rid of Jays’ strong lineup in the last three innings. Kimbrel earned his first save for the Sox. Eloy Jimenez added a homer in the ninth.

With the Pirates following the Cubs in a two-game series that takes them into September, the Sox kick off the home game to a near-guaranteed October against weaker teams than they faced in their just-completed run against the Yankees, Athletics, Rays and Jay’s. The Sox (74-55) went 7-7 against that quartet of contenders after the season.

People have to beat us; would be a team to beat, said shortstop Tim Anderson.

The Sox have a nine game lead in the American League Central but need Rodon in October, and to keep him looking fresh after that long hiatus, as his tired shoulder was reassuring.

He was excellent, in the form he has been all year, said manager Tony La Russa. It was very encouraging. Can’t wait to get it out again.

Hernandez, 2-for-15 in his previous four games, led off offensively with a homer against lefthander Hyun Jin Ryu in the second inning and made three standout plays at second base. Robert and Abreu homered in the third, Leury Garcia doubled in the fourth and Anderson singled in Garcia in the fifth.

Catcher Seby Zavala doubled in a run in the sixth, and Anderson knocked him in with a single to make it 9-2, which looked like a joke.

They threw a great game last night, so I think it was mandatory that we go out and beat them, Anderson said. And you see how we jumped on it. It was mandatory to win.

But Kopech was tagged despite leading the count, hitting 101 mph when he left a number of sliders in the zone, including one for Marcus Semien, who homered for the second time.

He threw some good ones and made some mistakes, but I thought he had one of his best fastballs of the season, said La Russa. The ball was just jumping. He was ahead of hitters, but he only hung a few. He probably could have lived with his fastball, but he got too much of the plate with his slider.

Rodon improved to 10-5 with a 2.43 ERA, after Lance Lynn, Dylan Cease and Lucas Giolito had another good start in the series.

There were some limits to the number of pitches, said Rodon, who threw 67 pitches, 46 for strikes and nine swings and misses.

I was shooting for six [innings], and I came through five. I felt pretty good today. There were some places I’d like to go back, but they make it hard. They put the ball in play.