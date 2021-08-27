Sports
College Football Games on CBS Sports Network — Watch UConn vs. Fresno State Live Stream, TV Channel
College football is almost back, and while the Week 0 schedule is just giving fans a taste of what’s to come in the 2021 season, it’s nonetheless a special time for those who have longed and waited for the sport to return. Of the five games on Saturday’s schedule, two will air on CBS Sports Network and feature high-calibre quarterbacks leading teams of lofty ambitions in the Mountain West.
First up is a 2 p.m. ET kickoff between UConn and Fresno State that will feature a high-flying Bulldogs strike against a Huskies team that is one of the most mysterious in college football after UConn took a hiatus in the 2020 season. Fresno State is quarterbacked by gunfighter Jake Haener, who crossed 400 yards twice in a six-game season last year, as UConn counterattacks with a defense looking to corner under former UCLA defense coordinator Lou Spanos.
The nightcap features one of last season’s favorites at San Jose State, where the Spartans looked to build on their 7-0 regular season from a year ago in a game against FCS nemesis Southern Utah. These Week 0 games are critical adjustments for both Fresno State and San Jose State as the Bulldogs play in Oregon and the Spartans play in USC the following week.
Here’s how to watch both games on Saturday in Week 0 on CBS Sports Network.
UConn vs Fresno . State
Date:Saturday, Aug 28 |Time:2 p.m. ET
Venue:Bulldog Stadium — Fresno, California
TV:CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]
Live Stream:CBSSports.com|Mobile:CBS Sports App
Storylines:After skipping the 2020 season, UConn will be playing a game for the first time in 21 months against a Fresno State program that is packed with returning starters from a team that finished 3-3 last season. While Carson Strong of Nevada and Nick Starkel of San Jose State are Mountain West’s best-known quarterbacks, the Bulldogs with Jake Haener return the lead in yards per game. The transfer to Washington hurled football at a pace of 336.8 yards per game last year, and will test a Huskies defense that was among the worst in the country in 2018 and 2019. UConn is only 6-30 in Randy Edsall’s second stint as a coach so far, but the hope is that playing as an independent for the first time after leaving the AAC will help UConn turn things around. But traveling across the country to take Fresno’s state out of the shoot will be a tough test when the Huskies finally return to the field.
Southern Utah vs. the State of San Jose
Date:Saturday, Aug 28 |Time:10pm ET
Venue:CEFCU Stadium — San Jose, California
TV:CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]
Live Stream:CBSSports.com|Mobile:CBS Sports App
Storylines: San Jose State came all the way down to number 62 in the CBS Sports 130 preseason rankings, but don’t sleep on the Spartans. This team returns nearly every starter, including Texas A&M transfer Nick Starkel as quarterback, from a team that started 7-0 before suffering its only loss of the season against a solid Ball State team in the Arizona Bowl. With USC on the roll next, this game will be a critical tune-up for SJSU as it prepares to test its progress against one of the preseason Pac-12 favorites. Southern Utah finished 1-5 during the FCS spring season and shouldn’t be too much trouble, but those five defeats came in at 15 points, so the Thunderbirds were definitely more competitive than their record indicated.
