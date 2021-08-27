5 Gardner Field Hockey Players To Watch

Oh, back to normal. Well, not exactly.

Memories of COVID-19 and the global pandemic still swirl around us hello, delta variant but 7-v-7 field hockey in high schools in the Greater Gardner region is thankfully a thing of the past.

Well, for now anyway.

More players to watch: 5 high school girls soccer players to watch this fall

Today’s look at the approaching high school sports season in the fall will focus on the sport of hockey. Here are five players to follow when the games start.

Senior Devyn Goyette, goalkeeper, Gardner High/Murdock High co-op team

This will be Goyettes’ fifth year as a member of the Wildcats varsity hockey team. Last year she was captain. During the 2018 and 2019 seasons, the agile Goyette made a total of 294 saves.

Goyette joined the Gardner varsity as an eighth-grader, serving as a backup to starter Gabryelle Hart. Goyette, who plays club hockey for the Worcester County United team, took over from Hart the following year and was forced to become the starting goalkeeper for both the varsity and junior varsity teams.

What to expect:As the leaves change, so does our fall sports coverage