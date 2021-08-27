New Orleans Saints name Jameis Winston starting quarterback for Week 1, sources say:

METAIRIE, La. — Jameis Winston has officially secured his second chance.

Winston, 27, will be the starting quarterback for the New Orleans Saints in Week 1 when they host the Green Bay Packers, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Friday.

It will be Winston’s first start since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers decided to leave him after the 2019 season. And it will be an opportunity for the former 2015 Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall design pick to revive his career after being derailed by sales in Tampa.

Meanwhile, the Saints will try to prove that they can remain a contender for the playoffs after Drew Brees retires. It is the first time in 16 years that anyone other than Brees will enter the season as New Orleans’ starting QB.

“I’d love to take that torch from him,” Winston said earlier this year when he became emotional when he told how much it meant to him to spend last season as a backup to Brees. “I would love to be able to offer the excitement, joy and resilience he has brought to this city.”

Winston earned this opportunity by outperforming Taysom Hill in the preseason. The two divided the replays of the first team equally between the training camp and the first two practice games. But Winston made the decision easier with a dynamic performance in Monday night’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars – completing 9 out of 10 passes for 123 yards and two deep touchdowns to receive Marquez Callaway.

Hill, 31, went all-in this season to become a full-time starting quarterback after going 3-1 as a starter last season while filling in for an injured Brees. Hill slimmed down and tailored his off-season workouts specifically to the QB position. But it seems likely that the Saints now want to continue using Hill’s versatility as a QB/RB/WR/TE reading option after being so special in that role for the past three years.

Winston went 28-42 as a starter with the 2015-2019 Buccaneers, completing 61.3% of his passes with 19,737 yards, 121 touchdowns, and 88 interceptions. He showed some dynamic highs and lows during that tenure, especially in 2019 in his first year under coach Bruce Arians. That year, Winston led the league with 5,109 passing yards, but also became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw at least 30 touchdown passes and 30 interceptions in the same season.

Sales were the biggest hurdle for Winston, with a total of 111 in the competition from 2015 to 2019.

But Winston has made decision-making his priority for the past two years. He said this is the #1 thing he learned from Brees: focusing on the right decision with every snap rather than trying to force a big result.

So far, that approach seems to be paying off. Interceptions have been rare for Winston in the past four weeks in practice, although he did have one bouncing off receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey on a slightly under-thrown deep ball in the preseason opener.

Winston initially signed a one-year deal with the Saints in 2020 that was worth just $1.1 million plus incentives — mainly because he wanted to learn under Payton, Brees and offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr.

He signed another one-year deal this year with a guaranteed value of $5.5 million — plus another $7 million in potential incentives that he now has a better chance of achieving.

Winston’s start in the second preseason game in New Orleans was his first ever start with the Saints since there was no preseason last year. Afterwards, he acknowledged how special the opportunity was for him.

“I was just grateful. These opportunities don’t come often. Not starting a football game for a whole year,” said Winston. “That’s what I said in our team prayer, like, ‘Lord, thank you for this opportunity.’ …He’s the one who did it, the lord did it for me. And I missed it man. I missed going out and leading the pack. That’s fun, that’s fun stuff.”