Sergio Perez confirmed as Max Verstappen’s teammate for 2022 as Red Bull strike a new F1 contract

Sergio Perez remains Max Verstappen’s teammate for 2022 after Red Bull confirmed a new contract for the Mexican driver.

Perez, 31, joined Red Bull this season as Verstappen’s third team-mate in as many years, but has so far proved more consistent and reliable than his predecessors, helping the team in their quest for the title.

Although he only beat Verstappen once in qualifying, Perez became the first Red Bull driver besides Verstappen to win a race since 2018 when he reached the Azerbaijan GP, ​​and is currently fourth in the championship.

Team principal Christian Horner praised Perez and explained the new deal: “Next year we will enter a new era with completely revised regulations and cars, and with over 200 races and a decade of experience under his belt, Checo will play an integral role in helping the team navigate this transition and maximize the RB18.”

The contract extension seals Red Bull’s line-up for F1’s all-new 2022 era and shatters Pierre Gasly’s hopes of winning a recall from AlphaTauri to the senior team, likely to affect both Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda. will keep.

“Everyone will start from scratch next year with the new rules, so my only goal is to go all the way to the top with Red Bull,” added Perez. “It always takes time to get everything under control when you join a new team, but things have worked well this season and I really enjoy being part of the Red Bull family.

“We’ve worked hard to get results, so it’s great to see the team have confidence in me for the future.”

There are now just four teams yet to confirm both drivers for next season, including Mercedes, who are poised to select one of Valtteri Bottas or George Russell as Lewis Hamilton’s partner.

Red Bull finds stability: why are they staying with Perez

Since Daniel Ricciardo surprisingly left the team in 2018, Red Bull has been looking for a driver who will both challenge Verstappen and consistently deliver points.

Gasly only got half a season before being eliminated, while Alex Albon – although he impressed after stepping in as an F1 rookie in mid-2019 – struggled the following year to keep Red Bull on the lookout again.

They went against their usual ethos by choosing a driver outside the Red Bull program, and one with more experience, in Perez, after his stellar 2020 with Racing Point, when he claimed his first F1 race win.

He has taken his time to settle in, but it is fair to say that as advertised, Perez has come much closer to Verstappen on race trim, particularly on Sunday, and is capable of solving a strategic conundrum for Mercedes. by racing up front.

Now that Red Bull has finally achieved some stability, it is no surprise that they are staying with Perez, especially with next season’s major rule changes that will result in uncertainty and a radically different car.

“Checo is a highly respected team member and his experience and racing skills are invaluable in our fight for the Constructors’ Championship,” said Horner.

“His integration into the wider team has been seamless and we are impressed with his performance in the first half of the season, which shows what he is capable of in our car.”

Ahead of the Belgian GP, ​​Red Bull is just 12 points behind Mercedes in the constructors’ standings, while Verstappen is eight points behind Lewis Hamilton in the battle for the drivers’ title.

Verstappen has a Red Bull contract until the end of 2023.