Inequality Scores and the Total Madness that is Northwest Football

In 2020 I had an idea. A stupid, only-brilliant-if-you-a-college-football-sicko idea, but an idea nonetheless.

When reviewing Bill Connelly’s SP+ rankings on ESPN (widely regarded as the best single number team stat in the public sphere of college football), I was struck by how disparate Northwesterns two units were in their placement.

Heading into their opening game vs. Maryland, the Cats were sixth in the entire FBS in Defensive SP+, but were still placed only 54th overall, as they were weighed down by a violation in 117th in the same statistic.

The gap narrowed somewhat towards the end of the season, with NU placing third and 93rd respectively in the defensive and offensive SP+, and there was no discussion after the Citrus Bowl that Northwestern had proven itself to be one of the most formidable teams in the game. all of college football in the pandemic-altered year.

However, it was also generally agreed that Northwestern largely did this despite their insult rather than thanks, and it is precisely this dissonance that intrigues me year after year. Northwestern is good and apart from a doomsday type season (see: 2019) provided a base level of competency under Pat Fitzgerald but they are clearly doing this thanks to one unit of the team while the other half score as below average on a consistent basis. It should be impossible to finish as a Top 10 team in the AP poll with what some would say is a foul worse than 92 other teams in the same sport, but here are the Cats.

In that aforementioned piece I wrote in Summer 2020, I went into my inequality scores, simply doing the base deduction to find the disparity between all 130 teams Offensive and Defensive SP+ ratings. Northwestern finished second in the entire college football landscape heading into last season, as their 111-ranking move was beaten only by San Diego State, who clocked in at 112. The two met the same fate as SDSU came in that week with a stellar defense that ranked 11th in the nation but a deadweight offensive that finished 123rd in SP+.

Shocking as it may be, the Aztecs have done it again. They beat the Cats for the preseason inequality rankings by the narrowest margins, extending their lead from 112 to 114, as Northwestern enter 2021 with the same inequality score as last year’s 111.

I want to challenge the actual SDSU Aztec mascot to a fist fight right now, so frustrating.

In fact, Northwestern’s offense tried to do what it could by sliding even further down the SP+ rankings to 123rd, a spot below San Diego State at 122. The difference, however, was the relative decline in defense from Wildcats to 12th National, meanwhile SDSU enters 8th overall in Defensive SP+ this coming season.

Absolutely maddening.

The point remains, however, that both schools are way above the rest (given that it’s inherently not a good thing to finish high on this list). Washington State enters the season in third, despite being only 88 places between offense and defense, putting them a significant 23 points behind Northwestern. All in all, only 25 of the 130 teams have crossed the 50-point mark, and a large proportion of them are non-Power Five teams.

Most college football teams are logical and either consistently good (Alabama), consistently mediocre (Wake Forest) or consistently terrible (state of New Mexico) in all facets of their team. So Northwestern football is the opposite of logic.

Within their own conference, it doesn’t even come close. Michigan state and Purdue are the only schools to come close to the Cats skill for inequality, with scores of 75 and 60, respectively.

(Both NU and MSU with well below average offenses crossed with high-quality defenses is a great reminder to prepare for an 11-8 rock fight this Friday).

At the end of the day, there’s no grand, sweeping takeaway to take out of it all. Northwestern under Pat Fitzgerald has never been an offensive dynamo, and yet it’s rare for a team of his to perform below expectations for an entire season.

It’s more just a fun exercise for all of us sick out there to remind ourselves what’s been watching this year and years to come an insane team that’s top tier on one side and looking away on the other – they’re bad, yet ultimately as a whole greater than the sum of its parts.

There is Northwestern football and then there are logical outcomes to reality. The two have never had a mix and probably never will. Bless us all.