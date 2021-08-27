UConn Football vs. Fresno State Bulldogs: How To Look, By The Numbers, What To Look For?





KICK OFF: 14:00 ET TV: CBS Sports Network ANNOUNCES: Rich Waltz (play-by-play), Aaron Taylor (color analyst), Jenny Dell (sideline) RADIO: UConn IMG Radio Network; Switch; 97.9 ESPN Hartford, WINE 940 AM, WGCH 1490 AM, WICC 600 AM, WAVZ 1300 AM, WATR 1320 AM WILI 1400 AM and 95.3 FM ANNOUNCES: Mike Crispino (play-by-play), Wayne Norman (color analyst), Adam Giardino (sideline), Bob Joyce (pregame host) REGISTER: UConn (0-0), Fresno State (0-0) POINT DISTRIBUTED: Fresno State -27.5 TOP BOTTOM: 62.5 SERIES HISTORY: The UConn Huskies and Fresno State Bulldogs have never met in football before. DEPTH MAP: UConn; State of Fresno OPPONENT EXAMPLE: Fresno State Bulldogs WEATHER FORECAST: Fresno, California Be up to date on the Huskies attack and defense with our positional previews. Fun with numbers 637 – The number of days between UConn football games (from match day) 4 – UConns Diamond Harrell, Tre Wortham, DJ Morgan and Nilay Upadhyayula are all from California 105 – The forecast temperature Saturday at Bulldog Stadium. Man it’s a hot one! 1182 – Kevin Mensah yards running this season had to break Donald Browns UConn career record 3048 – Distance in miles to Bulldog Stadium from the Burton Family Football Complex in Storrs What should you pay attention to? UConn football is playing a game for the first time in nearly two years. However the season goes, it just feels good to see the Huskies play football again.

It doesn’t matter how good or bad this game starts, UConn is going to show rust, which is exactly what happens when you don’t play football for a whole season. Can the Huskies shake off much of that rust against Fresno State and show signs of life in the second half, or will UConn have to wait for them to take on the Holy Cross to really get going?

Whatever the coaches or players say, the heat will play a part on Saturday. A kickoff temp of 105 degrees is no joke. For UConn, that probably means an even deeper rotation of players than what will likely be normal. Nevertheless, it will probably be a good opportunity to see much of the roster in live action against a solid opponent.

While we know that offensive weapons like Cam Ross, Jay Rose and Kevin Mensah will be factors this season, we’re not exactly sure who will give them the ball. Will Randy Edsall alternate with Jack Zergiotis (Swaggy Z as the kids call him these days) and Steven Krajewski on some sort of in-game schedule? Or will he pick one to start with and then try to ride the hot hand all season long? This is probably the biggest and most interesting question for at least the first few games of the season, but we may never really get a straight answer about who gets the most snaps for each game below the middle.

Ever since Edsall returned to coach the Huskies, the defense has been bad, to say the least. Fresno’s state is a pretty tough test for UConn defensively as the Bulldogs return nearly all of their main offensive weapons from last season. The Huskies probably won’t win this game and may lose some easy points, but if they can make a few stops it could be a sign that this unit took a year off to get together and improve.

