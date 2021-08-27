NFL fantasy football goes global from Nigeria to the Philippines

It was 2018 and Jon-T Vergara was sitting a few rows back in a small courtroom in Manila the week before Christmas as a hearing was taking place before him. Vergara, a litigator who focuses on intellectual property cases, had time for his case, so he opened a fantasy football app on his phone.

Vergara passed the time by scrolling through the list of free agents and getting hold of New York Jets receiver Robby Anderson, a move that paid off. Anderson scored 20 points and helped Vergara win his league title by four tenths of a point.

“You gotta love those fractional points,” Vergara said with a smile during a Zoom call from the Philippines.

Fantasy football may have been born in America, but it has become an international hobby.

Vergara has been playing fantasy football from the Philippines for the past 18 years and watched the game grow around him. According to reports, approximately 40 million people play fantasy football in the United States. In India alone, another 20 million play fantasy sports, a number that could reach 150 million next year, according to Business Wire. Daryl Michael Lim, who plays in the same league as Vergara in the Philippines, estimates the number of Filipinos playing fantasy football to be “safe in the thousands.”

Although the number of fantasy football players around the world continues to grow, it is still a niche market. Just over 5% of ESPN’s fantasy football players come from outside the United States. Expats have generally established the game in foreign soil, and its growth has been driven by the growing popularity of the NFL in other countries.

ESPN spoke with fantasy football players in Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Israel, South Africa, Germany, the Philippines, Guatemala and Canada to learn about the fantasy football cultures around the world.

Time zone issues

A fantasy football game in Lagos, Nigeria. Chuma Onwuka

In general, playing fantasy football isn’t much different elsewhere than in the United States. Competitions hover around 10 teams, commissioners have to decide whether to use PPR or standard scoring, players emphasize the distance wire and determine where to pick a quarterback or running back compared to a wide receiver. And players pay to play, be it in naira, shekels, quid, euros, quetzal or the Philippine peso.

But the time difference can become a nightmare for players playing everywhere from Europe and Africa to the Middle East or Asia.

In the Philippines, there is a 12 hour time difference for the east coast of the United States. When the 1pm ET games start, Vergara is usually awake and powering the 1am kickoff. He waits to keep an eye on the inactives for the early play window as they are in by 11:30pm his time and tries to stay awake during the first half of the 4pm games. But if the attempt fails, he risks keeping a player in his lineup who is not allowed to play.

“If I’m not on the bench and not a questionable player, a questionable player, I’m toast,” he said.

It can be utterly frustrating.

“You pull your hair out because sometimes you lose in the head-to-head battle with the guys, because you couldn’t quickly change anything before the game,” said Bryan Nicol, who lives in Cape Town, South Africa. six hours off the east coast.

Lim’s current league grew to 20 teams during the pandemic. Most of the managers are from the Philippines, but there is one guy from Los Angeles and one from the Bay Area. When Lim wakes up around 2 or 3 a.m. to go to the bathroom, he finds 30 or 40 messages in the competition’s Facebook Messenger group chat.

“It’s all fun,” he said. “We talk about fantasy football, we talked about the NBA, MMA, politics, everything. So basically it’s really family. It’s nice to have a couple like that.”

Malisa Pfeifer, who lives in Frankfurt, Germany, can watch the first window of games with relative ease due to the six-hour time difference. But she’s going to sleep with her fingers crossed on Thursday and Monday nights, because an 8pm ET kick-off means it’s 2am in Germany. It’s too late for her, so she won’t know the outcome until the next day.

In Israel, which is seven hours ahead of the east coast, David Wiseman, an Australian who moved to Israel in 2005 and started playing fantasy football some seven years later, refuses to check his team before going to bed on Sunday. In countries like Israel and Saudi Arabia, the work week starts on Sunday, leaving football fans behind their desks or responsible for their sleep schedule when matches are played. Wiseman, who plays in a league of 12 teams, the majority of whom are American, knows he has no control over what happens to his team at the moment, so he’d rather get a good night’s sleep than toss and turn as his fantasy -outcome stretch his brain at night.

“If I’m ahead, I’ll be nervous, like, ‘What’s the lead?’ I’m going to be nervous about that,” Wiseman said. “And when he leads the way, I’m like, ‘I don’t want to know about it.’ So now I wake up Monday morning, I just watch it without worrying, like riding every pass, every run.”

For some international fantasy footballers who are in multiple leagues, which seems to be the norm, with players from all over the world, the time changes can drive them crazy.

Chuma Onwuka, a native Nigerian who has lived in London but now lives in Saudi Arabia, played in four or five leagues in 2020 – he can’t remember at the moment – with players from Nigeria, England and the United States. He constantly checked his watch to see what time it was.

Living in Saudi Arabia gave him the upper hand for a few hours as he is seven hours ahead of the east coast, while England and Nigeria are only five hours. Those two hours can come in handy.

“When these guys sleep and I hear about some news, if there are free agencies, waiver threads, I start there before these guys wake up,” he said. “Which is pretty good for me.”

The dams were a nightmare, Onwuka said, because the commissioners made them run according to the time in which they lived. He drops to two or three leagues this year to make it easier to deal with.

“What usually happens on tap night is that the London guys tend to meet up late at night because they always meet in a pub or like they’re having a drink late at night,” Onwuka said. “So, it’s going to be their time late at night, which is super early in the morning, my time and even the guys from Nigeria, the same.

“So in the end I stay up early in the morning for the draft evening, yes, that’s for sure. You can’t get around it.”

Taste of the world

A fantasy football game in Cologne, Germany. Malisa Pfeifer

It takes Steve Janikowski about five minutes to walk from his apartment in Cologne, Germany, to Weinhaus Vogel, a 123-year-old pub in the center of the city. Last August, as the ebb and flow of the pandemic in Europe turned downward, Janikowski and eight of the other people in his fantasy football league found a large table in the beer garden outside and sat down. They had put their tap kits outside their door and their traveling trophy for all to see.

Four hours of drawing was the obvious choice.

“The tour is one of the most beautiful days of the whole year, I think for me,” he said.

But first it was time to eat. And drink. A lot.

Like almost any other fantasy football game held in person, food and drink are as integral as cheat sheets and laptops. That evening in Cologne, Janikowski’s table was drinking Kolsch-style beer from small glasses — lots of it, he said.

“The most important part is the beer,” Janikowski said. “In Cologne we have our own beer. It’s a Kolsch. Those glasses are quite small. So we drink several, but it’s very refreshing and you don’t get too hammered.”

They eat “typical pub grub,” said Pfeifer, who is in the same league as Janikowski. That means schnitzel, sausage, Mett — minced raw pork on half a bun with onions, sauce and pepper on top — fries and maybe a side salad.

Local delicacies appear at personal draft beers around the world, such as suya in Nigeria, a thin strip of beef that is grilled and folded onto a stick like a kabob and wrapped in newspaper.

However, among the fantasy football players ESPN spoke to from around the world, the most common food at their draft parties was as American as fantasy football: wings.

Sometimes the sauces are traditionally American, such as buffalo or barbecue. Sometimes they aren’t.

In Nigeria, buffalo sauce is too expensive to import, Bimbo Bankole said, but mayonnaise and ketchup are two popular ways to dress wings, along with a spice mix of curry, pepper and garlic.

Chicken is the easiest food to order in Lagos, Bankole said, making it the most popular option for drafts.

In Guatemala, Jose Andres Ardon picked up wings from Pollo Campero, a chain that started in Guatemala in 1971 and has expanded to the United States.

Local beers also usually reign supreme, such as San Miguel in the Philippines, which costs about $1 a bottle; Gallo in Guatemala; or star in Nigeria. Bankole usually offers the non-Nigerians Heineken at its tap parties – a safe choice for people from other countries.

Wherever the conscription is and whatever they serve, they seem to be growing all over the world. In Canada, Paul Guilbeault thinks fantasy football for the NFL is “more prominent than you think” and said it dominates Canadian sports conversation until about October, when hockey kicks in.

When Vergara started playing fantasy football in 2003, he estimated that his league was an 80-20 split of expats and Filipinos. Now it’s more of a 50-50 split, with more people who had no previous connection to the game joining in.

“For the past few years, that’s actually caught me off guard,” Vergara said. “I’ve been in a goalkeeper league for about 10 years now and most of the guys there are local Filipinos. Now they’re expats in another country somewhere, living in the United States, but almost none of them have any real playing experience or are just fans of the game, and they all started here in the Philippines.”