Washington Football Team stock up, stock down in 2021 preseason: young attacking players stand out

The Washington Football Team has high hopes for the regular season. With the addition of veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and a few dynamic weapons like Curtis Samuel and Dyami Brown, this team has the talent to repeat as NFC East champions. Washington enters the final week of the preseason with a 1-1 record after falling for the New England Patriots in the opener and then beating the Cincinnati Bengals last Friday night. We learned a lot from these two matches as the depth chart begins to take shape.

So, who has helped themselves for Washington in the past few weeks and who has seen their stock plummet? Let’s take a look.

Patterson may be the preseason MVP. The Buffalo undesigned weapon led Washington in rushing and receiving in Week 1 against the Patriots by a total of 70 yards, then hit home a memorable performance against the Bengals. Patterson rushed for 71 yards on 16 carries, batted in the game-winning score and caught three passes for 25 yards. He also returned a punt for 37 yards.

While Washington has Antonio Gibson, JD McKissic and Peyton Barber running, it feels like Patterson has earned a spot on the 53-man roster. With his vision, versatility and hard running I don’t know what else he can do to convince the coaching staff of this.

Allen was Ron Rivera’s #2 quarterback last year — and someone he really trusted. He even said he thought Allen could have led Washington into the postseason last year if he’d stayed healthy. Allen, of course, didn’t and suffered a devastating ankle injury that not only allowed Taylor Heinicke to shine on a national podium, but also knocked him out of the quarterback battle this offseason.

With Alex Smith unable to adjust for Washington’s playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Heinicke got the nod. He delivered a performance that will likely be talked about in Washington for years to come, as he completed 26 of 44 passes for 306 yards, threw one touchdown and one interception, and also led Washington in rushes with 46 yards and a touchdown on six. wears. While Fitzpatrick was brought in during free agency, Heinicke was seen by many as the No. 2 – if not a viable candidate to challenge Fitzpatrick for the throne. Allen would have the chance to compete for the first or second quarterback spot, but pinched his surgically repaired ankle end of July.

Allen quickly became the forgotten player in this quarterback battle. He missed valuable reps in training camp due to the setback and missed Washington’s first preseason game against the Patriots. When Allen put his foot down last week, he didn’t come on the field until the fourth quarter, as Heinicke again got plenty of playing time. It looks like Heinicke has won the QB2 spot by default, as Allen’s injury held him back in the preseason.

Stock: WR Dyami Brown

We named the rookie Brown as our offensive surprise for the Washington Football Team in 2021, and it looks like he’s well on his way to being just that. It has received critical acclaim in practice and looks much more like a well-rounded weapon rather than just the speedster it was advertised for. The UNC product for the past two seasons has averaged at least 20 yards per catch by crushing teams in the field, but he can make tough catches even if he doesn’t burn cornerbacks. Just throw it there and let him make a game.

In two games, Brown has caught four passes for 49 yards. Washington’s talent for wide receiver is obvious, which is why they’ve already parted ways with Kelvin Harmon and Steven Sims Jr. Brown’s rise was one of the reasons for that, as he can play a part in this offense, even with Terry McLaurin and Samuel as the top two wideouts. You can do a few different things with these types of players, which should be exciting for offensive coordinator Scott Turner.

Stock Down: WR Curtis Samuel

It was very difficult to find players still on the list who had “dropped” their stock for Washington. Samuel was Washington’s biggest asset this season, but we haven’t seen him much. He was put on the PUP list to start training camp with a groin injury and had a stint on the Reserve/COVID list. He hasn’t had much practice time with his new team and new quarterback. Just look at this timeline that Pete Hailey made of NBC Sports Washington:

I think Samuel will be able to adjust for the regular season, but you would have liked him to take practice reps with his new teammates. Samuel will be fine and should have an impact on this offense in 2021, but this off-season has not been a good start to his career in Washington.

Washington fielded Cosmi in the second round hoping he could come in and be a legit starter, which is exactly what he did. In his first preseason game against the Patriots, registered an 81.8 PFF Grade, who ranked first in tackles, registered 25 pass-blocking snaps and allowed zero sacks. Even the overall pick of No. 7, Penei Sewell, allowed a layoff on his first ride as a pro. Cosmi had another impressive performance in Week 2 against the Bengals – and while he sometimes looks like a young player – the talent is clear. Looks like Washington has found its new franchise right.