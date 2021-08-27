Sports
3 Reasons for Optimism Coming Out of the 2021 Fall Camp
FSU football is nearing the end of fall camp as they begin to focus some of their attention on the Notre Dame game.
Fall camp isn’t over yet and there are a few position fights going on as the coaches try to find the best possible combinations on both sides of the ball.
They have yet to name a starter at the quarterback, although a favorite seems to be emerging according to field reports.
One major battle I’m interested in is placekicker between Ryan Fitzgerald and Parker Grothaus. Special teams coach John Papuchus said they could name a starter for that position soon.
I continue to believe that the top 11 players on both sides of the ball can help FSU football reach a bowl in 2021. The importance of reserve players continuing to develop as the fall camp and the season progress cannot be underestimated.
That’s something the coaching staff will continue to drive home with players who may have spare roles once fall camp is over. I kept waiting for Mike Norvell to have a press conference where he wasn’t happy with how the practice was going or the team energy.
That never happened, though, and he seems to have quiet faith in this group. I wouldn’t take that because he believes they will win eight games, but it’s probably more about the progress between this fall camp and around this time last year.
There are still some questions about this team as we approach the season opener. It’s like having a great day on the golf course, but wondering if you can take it to a real course. Find out soon enough, but here are three reasons to be optimistic as fall camp draws to a close.
