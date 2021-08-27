Can Cade McNamara make it happen?

Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh named Cade McNamara the starting quarterback for the Wolverines to start the 2021 season, but can he pull it off or will he be replaced?

In the Wolverines’ six games last season, McNamara appeared in four of them. He threw for 425 yards with a 60.6 completion rate. Cade only threw five touchdowns and didn’t run many yards, but to be honest, the Wolverines’ offense was pretty bad last season.

Despite Michigan’s embarrassing 2-4 season last season, McNamara arguably saved the Corn and Blue from an embarrassing loss to Rutgers. Thanks to Cade, Michigan defeated the Scarlet Knights in triple overtime.

Can Cade pull it off for Michigan Football?

Michigan’s running backs room is filled with talent, so it’s a safe bet that offensive coordinator Josh Gattis has the ball in the will of Hassan Haskins, Donovan Edwards, and Blake Corum.

Since that’s a safe assumption, McNamara will be asked to make check-down throws most of the time. But the biggest concern I have for him is his ability to throw the deep ball.

McNamara does not have excellent arm strength. So his ability or inability to make the deep throw will determine whether he keeps his job.

However, I believe Cade McNamara can get the job done. From the coaches’ press conferences to the players’ tweets, they love him. He is the leader of this team, which played a role in winning the runway.

McNamara, when he played last year, was confident and moved the offense to the field. He did a lot of “dinking and dunking”, but that may be all it takes this season. Of course we would like to think that he has improved during the off season.

Michigan Football’s quarterback room has depth.

Despite I think McNamara will get the job done, he has very little room for error with the depth the Wolverines have.

real freshman JJ McCarthy is noted as the second-string quarterback, with Texas Tech transfer Alan Bowman planned as the third string.

When it comes to JJ McCarthy, the rookie is the real deal. He is athletic, smart and has a strong arm. The only thing holding him back at the moment is the fact that he’s a real freshman and the player before him played pretty well last year when he got the chance.

I think we’ll see McCarthy week one against West Michigan when the Wolverines take a big lead.

As for third-string quarterback Alan Bowman, he could see significant playing time, even if it doesn’t look like it right now. Bowman has played in some pretty big college football games dating back to his time in Lubbock.

Bowman had a 67% completion rate for 33 touchdowns in his three seasons at Texas Tech. He also threw more than 5,000 yards in those seasons.

The reason I think Bowman could see the field is if McNamara struggles early. I think Harbaugh would rather go with a quarterback with experience in the big game before deploying a real freshman, especially with Washington in week two.

At the end of the day, there seems to be enough talent in the quarterback room to not be the problem in Ann Arbor in 2021, but we’ve been down this road before, so let’s hope this time is different.