Wisconsin Badgers Football: Special Teams Depth Chart Projection

Overall, the Wisconsin Badgers special teams play has been hit and miss in recent seasons. Inconsistencies have cropped up in every major unit, especially in the spades game.

After several practice sessions and listening to what some players and staff had to say, we can make an educated guess at what the depth chart might look like for the opening game against Penn State, which is just over a week away.

punter

Andy Vujnovich Conor Schlichting

There was little doubt in the camp as to who was the best gambler. Vujnovich did most of the punting duties and looked good in limited action. Last season he put on a solid inaugural campaign with the Badgers and I expect he will be even better in the second year of the program. Behind him is fifth-year senior Conor Schlichting. I doubt we’ll see much of Schlichting this season, except for field shots.

Point Returner

Dean Engram and Jack Dunn Devin Chandler and/or Danny Davis

We’ll see if this plays out during the season, but last Saturday special teams coach Chris Haering had both Dean Engram and Jack Dunn back on the field. The two had the same depth, but were each aligned on a hash. I would expect them to keep putting in two returnees when the season starts, but if they go for one I suspect Engram has a slight edge.

I know neither the coaching staff nor the fans were thrilled with how many times the Badgers let the ball hit the ground and roll back unfavorably in 2019 with Dunn, so having the potential of two players back allows a man to place the point in the sky. I do think it may depend on the type of gambler they face each week. For example, it makes sense to have two against a rugby-style punt.

In practice, the deep guy who didn’t receive the punt then helped direct traffic and became a lead blocker.

Place kicking

Jack Van Dyke or Collin Larsh Nate Van Zelst

I don’t think Van Dyke or Larsh separated in the fall camp. Frankly, if I had to guess who is attempting the first kick, it could depend on the length of the field goal and Van Dyke’s health.

After the first week of camp, Van Dyke looked like he had a leg up on the competition, but he has been limited by injury over the past few practice sessions. In his absence, Larsh received most of the work and was solid last Saturday. The last two weeks of the camp closed to the media will likely determine the real starter.

Collin Larsh did the stair tasks today and looked good. His only miss was ~50 and he had the leg just wide right. In injury news, freshman Al Ashford will miss the season with a left arm injury. Matt Belz (@savedbythebelz) August 21, 2021

Because of Van Dykes’ injury, I’m guessing Larsh will get the first chance for now, but I think the staff will be pretty quick to give Van Dyke a chance once he’s healthy. Van Dyke has a much stronger leg and should continue his kick-off anyway.

Recurring kick

Devin Chandler Isaac Guerendo or Faion Hicks

Between the end of the 2020 season and fall camp, I believe Chandler has done enough to earn the kickoff return role. He had a 59-yard return in the bowl game against Wake Forest that helped shake up the team, and he’s one of the more dynamic players on the team with the ball in his hands. We’ll see how productive he can be with a full year as a consistent return man.

Chandler Returns the Ball in the Dukes Mayo Bowl Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Behind Chandler, there were a few players getting reps, but Hicks and Guerendo were usually the next two players in the rotation. I find it hard to see the Badgers trot back one of their best cover angles and risk injury, but running back the third at blazing fast speed makes a lot more sense in my opinion. I can imagine a scenario where Guerendo sees time as an up man at the very least.

An interesting tidbit of the kick-return unit was the frequent inclusion of freshmen Hunter Wohler and Braelon Allen with the first group. Wohler was in the front two rows of the return group, while Allen was deployed as an up-man, the row ahead of Chandler on shorter kicks. Allen’s size, athleticism and gait make him particularly intriguing in that spot.

long snapper

Peter Bowden Zach Zei

After Duncan McKinley fell in the spring with a season-ending injury, the long-running competition became a lot clearer. Sophomore Peter Bowden will be the primary long-snapper this season, replacing the standout Adam Bay.

Newly added walk-on Zach Zei adds some needed depth to the position given McKinleys injury.