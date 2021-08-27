Sports
College football picks, schedule: predictions against the spread, odds for games in week 0
It’s been a long time since Alabama shelled the state of Ohio on January 11 in the College Football Playoff National Championship at Hard Rock Stadium, but college football is finally back with five games scheduled for Saturday in a week-0 schedule that will be a starter. serve for what is to come. While Nebraska-Illinois is the headliner, there will be action for most of the day and late into the evening for fans craving their football fix.
Nebraska and Illinois aren’t necessarily expected to compete for the Big Ten West title this season, but there are serious ramifications for both teams and their coaches as Nebraska’s Scott Frost navigates the hot seat as Illinois Bret Bielema returns to the Big Ten. The other game Saturday involving a Power Five conference team is UCLA battling Hawaii, which should give us an early insight as to whether the Bruins are ready for a breakthrough under fourth-year coach Chip Kelly.
Also on the roll are Fresno State vs. UConn, New Mexico State vs. UTEP and San Jose State vs. Southern Utah. So while it may pale in comparison to what’s in Week 1, Week 0’s schedule will at least be a taste of what’s in store when the 2021 college football season finally kicks off.
Below are our CBS experts’ picks for Week 0’s action on Saturday as the 2021 college football season begins.
Opportunities through Caesars Sportsbook | All times Eastern
Nebraska in Illinois
Last Chances:
Illinois Fight Illini +7
13:00 | Fox, fuboTV (Try for free) —The Illini seem to be a popular pick against the spread in this game, but even if I don’t think Nebraska is ready to take a big step forward in 2021, the Cornhuskers are getting Illinois at the right time. Illinois is an experienced team, but almost all of the experience came in different systems under a different coaching staff. Nebraska fans are well aware of how difficult the transition from a 4-3 to a 3-4 can be on the defensive side of the ball if you don’t have the right staff on the roster. So while I think Illinois will be a better team in 2021, I don’t see it this weekend. Give me the Huskers.Choice: Nebraska (-7) – Tom Fornell
UConn in Fresno . State
Last Chances:
Fresno State Bulldogs -27.5
2 p.m. | CBS Sports Network, CBSSports.com— UConn has been missing since the end of the 2019 season, but will be on the college football radar Saturday when they visit the state of Fresno on the program’s first-ever road trip to the state of California. Randy Edsall’s squad returns seven starters on each side of the ball, but it’s safe to say the whole roster will be pretty rusty. Fresno State running back Ronnie Rivers is back after rushing 528 yards on 100 carries last season, and will be a huge weapon for the Bulldogs behind MWC honorable mention quarterback and former Washington signal-caller Jake Haener. The Haener and Rivers combination will set the Huskies on fire and set the stage for what could be Fresno State’s first winning season since 2018. Choose:State of Fresno (-27.5) — Barrett Sallee
Hawaii at UCLA
Last Chances:
UCLA Bruins -17.5
3.30 pm | ESPN, fuboTV (Try for free) —It can be tempting to look at Hawaii’s season-opening win over Arizona and Week 2 win over Oregon State in 2019 and pull the trigger on the Rainbow Warriors -17 — or maybe even straight up — against another Pac-12 opponent in a preseason spot. But those games were both played in Hawaii, which gave the Rainbow Warriors a significant advantage because of the travel required for the Wildcats and Beavers. Arizona and Oregon State were also bad teams, and that 2019 squad turned out to be the best (and last) team of Nick Rolovich’s run in Hawaii. While the Rainbow Warriors were proficient by going 5-4 in Year 1 under Todd Graham against the Mountain West league last season, playing with an experienced UCLA team that needs a lot of improvement is a big job. The Bruins smashed Hawaii at home 56-23 in 2017, and while this Hawaii team should be better than the 2017 team, UCLA is now better too and should comfortably win this game. Select: (UCLA -17) — David Cobb
UTEP in New Mexico State
Last Chances:
New Mexico State Aggies +10
9:30 p.m. | FloSports —New Mexico State and UTEP are two tough jobs, but the Aggies may be one of the worst teams in the FBS. Riding the house dog can be fun, but in this case it doesn’t seem practical. As bad as UTEP has been, it still flirts with a double-digit number down the road. If you think that the Miners, of all teams, can cover one score on the road, they can probably cover two. Put the points. Select: UTEP (-9) — Ben Kercheval
Who will win every college football game and which teams will sink your bankroll?Visit SportsLine now to get college football picks for every FBS game, all from the model that simulates every match 10,000 times and scored 56-36 on the top-rated picks last season.
