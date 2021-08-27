What’s going to happen? WVU football season predictions | WVU | Sports coverage of West Virginia Mountaineers

It’s time.

Not before kickoff, not quite yet, but time to make a prediction about the 2021 football season in West Virginia.

As always, such a venture is fraught with danger, as it is based on a fragmented view of preseason practices, not to mention snapshots of this year’s adversaries. As we often forget, the other team also tries to win.

So, with all that in mind, and the season just around the corner, here we go with a few thoughts, ending with our fearless, unchecked record prediction.

Point one: a quick start is essential

Coaches across the country are remarking on the importance of preparing and playing one game at a time, not looking ahead. From the team perspective, that is 100% the right approach. We’re not tied to that, though, so we can safely say that if WVU wants to show improvement in its track record to match what feels like a good chunk of program progress over the past few years, it’s three non-conference games.

That’s achievable, but by no means guaranteed, or even a safe bet. Maryland and Virginia Tech are in the same boat as the Mountaineers in a number of ways. Both need to get off to a good start to build some capital against hard conference slates. The Terps, in their second year under Mike Locksley, are trying to accomplish what WVU did last year, continuing a build and reaching a bowl. Tech, which had to deal with numerous transfers and a lot of turmoil a year ago, is looking to stabilize a program that has been the epitome of stability for the past 30 years.

Wins over those two teams, both regional rivals, can also bring some intangible benefits, especially in terms of support and fan perception, both of which can be of just as much value in the long run as they are in the short term. But if we keep the focus on the latter, a 3-0 start would go a long way to continue the climb as the Mountaineers face the toughest league openers as it travels to Oklahoma to close out September.

It goes without saying that if West Virginia loses to LIU, it could be a very long season.

Item two: Texas in two steps

This does not include any particular school in Austin, but rather consecutive games from early October against Texas Tech and Baylor. As with the first three games, a few wins here seems very important, as the Mountaineers will be seen as underdogs of varying degrees in the next three-game series. Tech could be the most troubled program in the league, with coach Matt Wells leading the pack and Baylor set to barge in a transfer quarterback.

Point three: Weathering the storm

As if the opening with Oklahoma wasn’t bad enough, WVU gets the next top three teams in the Big 12 in consecutive weekends. A well-placed open date on October 16 helps a little, but getting TCU, the state of Iowa, and the state of Oklahoma on the agenda is pretty tough. Can the Mountaineers get one win against that group? An answer of “yes” could put them in position for a regular season with eight or nine wins.

Point Four: Finish Sprint

Texas faces a cyclone of ridicule when it travels to Morgantown on Nov. 20, and if it’s as mortally upset by Horns Down as it claims, WVU already has a rent-free position in its psyche. Sandwiched between Kansas State (which is a sneaky dark horse) and Kansas, West Virginia has a chance to finish strong. Two wins isn’t a 100% safe bet, but it’s a reasonable one, and a sweep isn’t out of the question.

The prediction

Beyond those non-conference games, the key to West Virginia’s ultimate level of success in 2021 will come down to games against the string of teams behind Oklahoma and Iowa State in the expected league hierarchy. Barring a defeat to one of those squads, WVU’s games against Texas Tech, Baylor and Kansas State are critical to passing the breakeven point, while games against TCU and Oklahoma State provide a path no matter how difficult it is. , to eight or more regular season wins. It’s hard to pick the Mountaineers to win all those games, but a split with the Horned Frogs and Cowboys could be the push to take WVU a few steps up the ladder.

Predicted record: 8-4