How Lauri Markkanen Deal Shifts Celtics Trade Exception Opportunities





A few potential trade exception targets for the Celtics were in flux on Friday as the Cavaliers, Bulls and Trail Blazers agreed to a three-team deal highlighted by Lauri Markkanen who was signed and traded with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Cleveland gave the Markkans a $67 million four-year deal according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com but didn’t have the cap space to sign outright, leading to the sign-and-trade with Chicago. The deal was expanded to three teams to increase the number of moving parts. Here’s a full fee breakdown Bulls get: Derrick Jones Jr (of POR), 2022 First Round Pick (top-14 protected from POR), 2023 Second Round Pick (of CLE) getting cavs: Lauri Markannen (from CHI) Get Blazers: Larry Nance Jr. (from CLE) Evaluate the deal The Blazers are in win-now mode, so here’s where they’ve given up the most design capital for a player in Nance Jr. which they believe can now help them win to satisfy Damian Lillard. Nance Jr. is a big upgrade from Jones Jr., but whether that’s enough to make a difference in the Western Conference playoffs for Portland remains to be seen. The Bulls take an unattractive contract in Jones Jr. back for $9.7 million, but he’s young enough to have a nice backlash year from the Chicago bank. They are also replenishing some of their draft assets after giving up multiple choices to get Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan in separate sign-and-trade deals. The Cavs are taking the biggest gamble here, investing a lot of money in Markkanen, despite his uneasy fit in Cleveland’s revamped frontline. Kevin Love will now likely be moved to a backward role as the team prioritizes his younger pieces in Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley and Markkanen. How that group puts together from a defensive standpoint will be difficult for head coach JB Bickerstaff to figure out, but Markkanen will provide some perimeter firing and upward scoring. Does it affect the Celtics TPE capabilities at all? The main focus here from the Celtics perspective is missing out on a potential affordable power forward who would have fitted well in their TPE in Larry Nance Jr. to Portland. The Blazers want to go straight into the fray, so he no longer appears to be an available target for Boston in the season unless the Blazers have a disastrous year and sell Lillard and other assets on the trade deadline. Nance Jr. is under contract for two more seasons for a total of $20 million. He averaged 9.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game last season, but his defensive versatility should make him a valuable fit in Portland. According to league sources, the Celtics showed trading interest in Nance Jr. last season. The other moving parts here shouldn’t be of much interest to the Celtics. The C’s had been linked to Markkanen much earlier this season, but their subsequent moves made a possible chase highly unlikely. The other name that could become more readily available here in the near future is Kevin Love. The veteran big man is under contract for two more seasons, but could be on his way to a buyout if the Cavs want to go over him with younger players. The bet here is that the Celtics wouldn’t be much interested in a 32-year-old Love even after his buyout, but he’d clearly be worth a look for the veteran minimum. It is also likely that he would try to play for a top tier contender if those teams are interested in him if/when he is bought out.

