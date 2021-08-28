Notre Dame Announces Football Match Policy – Notre Dame Fighting Irish – Official Athletics Website





SOUTH BEND, Ind. Notre Dame’s Athletics Department, in accordance with university guidelines and in consultation with local health officials, has announced policies regarding masking, parking and campus activities to begin the 2021 season. We look forward to welcoming fans back to campus in a safe way to participate in one of the top traditions in sport: attending a game at Notre Dame Stadium. said university vice president and James E. Rohr, director of athletics, Jack Swarbrick. Because Notre Dames’ vaccination rates are as high as they are, our campus is one of the most protected places in our country – we ask our fans to help us keep our community safe by getting fully vaccinated before going to the Notre Dame Stadium and our area are coming. MASK POLICY During the 2021 season, masking will be optional for vaccinated guests outdoors or in non-enclosed areas (i.e. stadium hall, seating area and premium outdoor seating). Unvaccinated guests are expected to wear masks during their stay on campus. Regardless of vaccination status, all guests are required to wear a mask indoors in campus buildings, inside areas of Notre Dame Stadium, or while riding campus shuttles. We continue to monitor campus, local, state and national conditions to best protect our students, staff and attendees. Swarbrick added. Weekly we will re-evaluate our game day policy and make appropriate changes to protect our community. PARKING & TAIL HOLES College lots tailgating returns in the 2021 season. For the first two games of the year, campus lots will open at 8 a.m. ET. The rest of the year will be announced later. TRADITIONS A variety of outdoor campus traditions and activities, including but not limited to the Player Walk and Football Fridays at the Eck, will take place again. PEP RALLY A student-centered pep rally is held prior to the first home game of the season. This event is open to the public. CASHLESS PLACE All vendors and concession stands at Notre Dame Stadium no longer accept cash. Payment in the form of a credit or debit card is accepted. SINGLES TICKETS Single game tickets and gameday parking tickets are available at UND.com/BuyTickets. NOTRE DAME GOES MOBILE To provide a more secure environment and improve the gameday experience, Notre Dame Athletics recently announced that it will be transitioning to mobile ticketing starting this fall. Mobile ticketing is available via the user’s smartphone and provides a secure, convenient and flexible process, while tickets can be exchanged contactless when entering athletic events at Notre Dame. For more information visit https://und.com/mobiletickets/. NOTRE DAME ON PAUW For the first time, a football game at Notre Dame will be broadcast exclusively on NBC’s streaming service Peacock, when the Irish take the field on September 11 vs. Toledo. All other home games are broadcast simultaneously on both NBC and Peacock. While many cable subscribers receive Peacock’s premium tier with their cable package, others can sign up for a special introductory offer of $2.50 per month for the first three months. Go to peacocktv.com/NotreDame learn more. This fall, Notre Dame will play seven games in South Bend, culminating in primetime games against Southern Cal (October 23 – NBC/Peacock) and North Carolina (October 30 – NBC/Peacock). The Irish also welcome Toledo (September 11 – Peacock), Purdue (September 18 – NBC/Peacock), Cincinnati (October 2 – NBC/Peacock), Navy (November 6 – NBC/Peacock) and Georgia Tech (November 20 – NBC/ Peacock). EXTRA INFORMATION For more information on match events around Notre Dame’s football weekends, visit: UND.com/gameday.

