Field hockey closes number 12 Duke in season opener





Next game: vs. Richmond 28-8-2021 | 2:00 PISCATAWAY, NJ At the start of the 2021 fall campaign, field hockey No. 15 Rutgers had a complete performance for a 3-0 win over No. 12 Duke on Friday night. The Scarlet Knights were boosted by goals from Milena Redlingshoefer , Curry Burns and Lucy Bannatyne , while goalkeeper Sophia Howard had her first career shutout. The win marked the team’s first win over an active ACC team since its last win over Duke in 1989 and its first win over the current ACC team since beating Louisville in 2012. The game was very even in the opening quarter. Each team posted two shots in the opening frame, which ended scoreless. Sophia Howard made her first career save in the beginning. In the second quarter, Howard kicked Duke’s only attempt off the frame. In the last minute of the second quarter, RU earned the first penalty corner of the match and in the following play Rutgers received a penalty shot. Milena Redlingshoefer buried the ball in the left corner for the team’s first goal of the season to give RU a 1-0 lead. In the third quarter, Rutgers scored two goals to extend the lead to 3-0. They scored from a penalty corner, if Curry Burns forwarded a shot from Milena Redlingshoefer behind in the net. Just four minutes later it was Lucy Bannatyne scored her first collegiate goal. She fired in a reverse shot with space from the top of the circle to give RU a 3-0 lead at the end of the third quarter. The Scarlet Knights held out to round out the win. The team will remain in Durham and will be back in action on Saturday. The Scarlet Knights take on Richmond at 2pm in a neutral site match for the second game of the season Comments after the match Rutgers freshman Lucy Bannatyne , Guillermina Causarano , Iris Langejans and Noelle Leaf made their collegiate debut.

The Scarlet Knights triumph in the season opener for the fifth season in a row.

It was the team’s first win over an active ACC team since its last win over Duke in 1989 and the first win over the current ACC team since beating Louisville in 2012.

RU handed Duke his first home game loss since 1985.

